Weber leads by two at Echo Hills Club Championship; Putnam leads Super Seniors, Rietz on top in Flight Championship

PIQUA — Justin Weber has a two shot lead after opening round of the Echo Hills Club Championship Saturday.

Weber birdied both par-5s on the front nine for a two-under par 34 and came in with a 37 on the back for a one-under par 71.

Brian Deal and Matt Maurer are tied for second after shooting two-over par 73s.

Mike Bosse is another stroke back after a 74 and Ryan Pearson rounded out the top five with a 75.

Super Seniors

Despite a quadruple bogey eight on the fourth hole, Ray Putnam was three-under par for the rest of his round and shot a one-over par 73 to take a seven-shot lead in the Super Seniors competition.

Putnam went out in 38 and came in with a one-under par 35 for a 73.

Marv Simmons is in second place after carding an 80.

Mike Emerick had an 82, Marty Jackson carded an 84 and Tim Davis had an 85.

Flight Championship

In a tight battle, Creg Rietz holds a one-shot lead as he looks to defend his title.

Rietz carded a 90, Matt Davis is one stroke back after a 91 and Rob Kiser had a 93.