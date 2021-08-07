Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

July 23

• Steak N Shake, 1779 W. Main St., Troy — Handwashing sink water below 100°F. The front hand sink water temperature was below 100F at the time of inspection. Ensure water heater is tweaked to provide adequate capacity and pressure to the front of house hand sink.

Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. In the undercounter cabinetry beneath the front of house hand sink, an unnaproved piece of wood was observed sealing the back portion of the cabinet. Seal this area so smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Behind the shelf containing the bag-in-the-box, the floors were observed dirty with dust and dirt build-up. Pull out equipment and clean the above noted area.

• Shree Gurudev Inc., 3311 S. County Road 25A, Troy — Handwashing sign(s) not posted. The employee restroom was observed without proper handwashing signage. Place signage at this hand sink.

Single-use items such as styrofoam cups were observed being stored in the unused/unapproved side of the establishment listed “for rent,” which is unfinished. Remove the cups and store on the the RFE side that is approved by the Health Department.

No sanitizer test kit available. No bleach test strips were observed to properly test the concentration of the sanitizing solution. Obtain the proper test strips.

Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. Unnecessary and unused items were observed being stored in the unused side of the establishment. Remove any unused, non-functional and/or unnecessary equipment from the premises.

July 26

• Stillwater Technologies, 1040 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Sourmugs Tavern LLC, 101 N. Miami St., West Milton — Facility not maintained clean. Floors underneath shelving and equipment observed with a build up of dirt and food debris.

Ventilation system not maintained. The air vents in the kitchen ceiling were observed with thick dust build up near the prep areas.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Raw chicken was observed stored above cooked RTE foods in the walk-in cooler. Upon making the PIC aware, the chicken was moved to the lowest shelf.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The outside of the reach in cooler across from the prep table was observed with food residue on the doors and handles.

• Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Homestead Golf Course, 5327 Worley Road, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

July 27

• County Mile Deli, 7031 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — Observed several boxes of single-use and single-service articles being stored directly on the ground throughout the retail food establishment (RFE). Place these items at least 6” up and off the floor.

Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. In the stand-up reach-in cooler unit, observed a cut head of lettuce being stored in a single-use macaroni salad container. Cease use of single-use containers and use food grade containers for storage.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed two residential crockpots in use as well as a residential microwave in the kitchen. Equipment is not approved. Replace with commercial grade equipment.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed storage rack for single use articles and containers across from the deli prep table/station made of wood. Replace with smooth and easily cleanable (non-absorbent) rack.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises. In the non-functional walk-in cooler, observed storage unnecessary items and clutter. Remove any and all unnecessary items from the premises.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed some lunch meat items in the deli case being date marked for 9 total days. Upon informing the PIC, the items improperly date marked were re-dated for 7 total days.

• Chaffee’s Brewhouse, 15 S. Second St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Tim Horton’s, 700 W. Main St., Troy — Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Missing cove base was observed by the dish machine, as well as by the hand sink by the fountain soda machine. The stainless steel corner plate near the ice machine was observed coming off the wall, allowing food debris to build up.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed food employees not washing hands between glove changes. Upon making the PIC aware, the food employees washed their hands and donned new gloves.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout facility were observed with food debris and build up under and behind equipment. Walls throughout the kitchen, especially by the dish area, were observed unclean.

• The Vault Tavern, 761 N. County Road 25A, Troy — Repeat:

Waste receptacles for refuse or recyclables stored so they are accessible to insects and/or rodents. Observed trash bags full of recyclables stored underneath outdoor deck.

Facility not maintained clean. Underneath bar equipment, especially unused bins/drains had food and dirt build up.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Severe water damaged was observed throughout the facility’s ceiling. Floors in the women’s rest room were observed broke/missing. Plywood floors in one of the stalls instead of floor tiles was observed. Behind the bar, there are multiple spots with broken/missing flooring tiles.

• Staunton Country Store, 17 S. State Route 202, Troy — Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. Obtain a Person-in-Charge Certified individual per shift for the RFE.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the pizza/sandwich prep cooler, observed pizza sauce without a proper date label. In the deli case, observed sliced ham and bologna loaves also without date marks. The pizza sauce was opened yesterday (7/26) and the sliced lunch meat loaves were opened and sliced on Saturday (7/24). These items, upon informing the PIC, were properly date marked.

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the deli case, pickle pimento loaf and sliced turkey were observed with discard dates of 7/26. A previously made and packaged Hoagie sub was observed with a discard date of 7/25. In the pizza/sandwich prep cooler, sliced ham was observed with a date of 7/25. Upon informing the PIC, all items past their 7-day shelf life were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

July 28

• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2309 W. Main St., Troy — Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Mobile cutting boards throughout the facility were observed deeply scored, scratched, and discolored and are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. A food employee was observed going from the POS system to donning gloves without first washing their hands. Upon making the food employee and PIC aware, the food employee washed their hands and donned new gloves.

• Arby’s, 903 W. Main St., Troy — Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. At the time of inspection, a mobile green cutting board was observed deeply scored, scratched and discolored. Cutting board is no longer easily cleanable.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The in ground mop sink was missing multiple tiles and was observed with a steady leak.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Buffalo sauce was being left out after opening for four hours, then discarded. Facility is not licensed to use time in lieu of temperature. PIC discarded the sauce at the time of inspection.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Walls and floors throughout were observed unclean with food debris and residue. The following areas should be focused on: – underneath and behind fryers – underneath and behind bag n box area – underneath and behind the warewashing area.

Information provided by the Piqua Public Health Department.

July 14

• Story’s Pizza and Smoothies, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua – Pizza held using time as a public health control was not time marked. Must mark the time TCS food is removed from oven. Can only hold four hours. Label bulk containers of food products to prevent misuse unless the food is unmistakable. Chicken thawing in sink. Only thaw food under running, draining water; in refrigerator; while cooking. Provide test strips so amount of sanitizer can be monitored. Use 50 ppm chlorine or 200 ppm quat. The mixer is leaking. Do not use this item until is repaired.

July 22

• North Star Coffee Station, 655 N. Main St., Piqua – Satisfactory at time of inspection.

July 23

• B&K Rootbeer Stand, 1407 South St., Piqua – Satisfactory at time of inspection. Using time as a public health control for cheese. Be sure to mark the time cheese removed from refrigeration. Discard after 4 hours.