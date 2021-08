College briefs

Minster Bank awards scholarships

MIAMI COUNTY — Minster Bank awarded $15,000 in scholarships to local recipients. Each of the following received a $1,000 Minster Bank scholarship and were chosen by their respective school’s scholarship committees based upon their academics and pursuit of a business degree: Ellery Reck, of Covington High School; Maiya Dilbone, of Troy Christian High School; and Brandon Allen, of Troy High School.

Edison State announces dean’s list

PIQUA — The following local students were recently named to the dean’s list at Edison State Community College:

Bradford: Monica Arnett, Emma Canan, Logan Daugherty, Olivia Daugherty, Briana Graves, Emma Hale, Sarah Hess, Valerie Kissinger, Ramse Smith, Jadyn Thacker, Karissa Weldy.

Casstown: Erin Baker, Clark Bennett, Elizabeth Bennett, Cadence Gros.

Covington: Kellan Anderson, Kirsti Barnes, Grant Blore, Teague Deaton, Cameron Keiser, Haley Krogman, David McCool, Samuel Pritchard, Owen Rawson, Ayden Rench, Adelynn Rich, Betty Sanders, Skyler Schipper, Joseph Schmelzer, Austin Smith, Jessica Williams.

Huber Heights: Cassidy King, Savannah Ward.

Laura: Tyler Cook, Morgan Grudich.

Ludlow Falls: Isabella Saunders, Rebecca Spencer.

Piqua: Delia Adkins, Kenzi Anderson, Olivia Anthony, Haley Arnett, Alysse Blain, Madison Bolin, Laurel Butt, Tabitha Caldwell, Hannah Campbell, Victor Castaldo, Rachel Cavender, Trenton Cooper, Jazmyn Crusoe-Price, Lisa Davidson, Adam Debrosse, Matthew Defalco, Joshua Detrick, Tayvian Elder, David Elliott, Natalie Fogt, Morgan Ford, Alyssa Francis, Grant Gariety, Ella Gover, Amanda Heaton, Kirstie Hoover, Rachel Huelskamp, Josiah Hutcherson, Wyatt Jacobs, Austin Jenkins, Jordan Karn, Alexander Keller, Clarissa Kiehl, Lillian Kirk, Kyler Kommer, Kirstyn Lee, Jacob Lenninger, Anna Leugers, Andrea Marrs, Samantha Miller, Heather Mills, Cassandra Nash, Stephanie Osborne, Diana Patton, Sophie Pickrel, Caroline Polakowski, Emily Powell, Cadence Ray, Brett Schaurer, Briana Schaurer, Michael Schubert, Heidi Schutt, Jason Shaffer, Kelsey Shepard, Nicholas Sheppard, Abigail Smitley, Emily Solomon, Izahya Tipps, Haily Tyson, Joshua Wall, Jacob Ward, Mia Whitsell, Andrew Wiles.

Pleasant Hill: Hunter Brumbaugh, Deanna Carine, Camryn Gleason, Ella Rapp, Arianna Vannus.

Tipp City: Ashley Cook, Chase Dohme, Kelsey Dugas, Hallie Fourman, Olivia Hamilton, Sydney Langenkamp, Saif Mohammad, Carter Newhouse, Brooklyn Pearson, Keagen Putnam, Kayla Runyon, Brent Snell, Madeline Staub, Jessica Williams, Eliza Zweizig.

Troy: Bruce Absher, Nathan Baker, Hailey Bell, Ellis Blevins, Rachel Bloom, Anna Boezi, Justyn Bowman, Elisa Brubaker, Erin Bruce, Nathanel Cade, Alexis Carroll, Nicholas Daffner, Casey Daniel, Sarina Davis, Steven Dawson, Noelle Dexter, Olivia England, Andrew Evans, Hailey Falin, Shelby Fletcher, Sophia Fong, Lauren Fonner, Allison Freisthler, Kayly Gagel, Tyler Gates, Hannah Gerlach, Sarah Gilliam, Taylor Godsey, LaTavya Grasty, Matthew Gray, Jonathan Haddad, Tyler Harvey, Carol Hess, Andrew Holley, Hailey Honeycutt, Christina Houck, Kaitlin Jackson, Cassandra Johnson, Morgan Kaiser, Kaylee King, Zachary King, Hailey Kinstle, Grant Klopfenstein, Zachary Kuntz, Briana Lavender, Ryan Levan, Marguerite Long, Cade Michael, Elijah Monnin, Shogo Nakayama, Hannah Grace Newcomer, Julia Newman, Morgan Nosker, Esha Patel, Leah Peoples, Bradford Pierce, Kyle Pilkinton, Andrea Prenger, Daniel Rekow, Lauren Ritter, Macey Ritter, Christopher Robbins, Julian Rodriguez, Danny Rose, Gloria Ryan, William Schaefer, Sadie Schaeffer, Hannah Schaffnit, Robert Schemmel, Troy Schultz, Taryn Smith, Mya Sowers, Melissa Stanley, Gretchen Stevens, Emma Sutherly, Samuel Sutherly, Celia Thomas, Kylie Thompson, Dustin Wagner, Sophia Walker, Emily Wenrick, Brandon Windham.

Union: Jennifer Bole.

Local student named Ashbrook Scholar

ASHLAND — Ellery Reck, a recent graduate of Covington High School, has been selected to be an Ashbrook Scholar, according to an announcement by the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University. The top-rated academic program includes an annual and renewable scholarship to attend Ashland University.

The Ashbrook Scholar Program is an honors program for undergraduates studying political science, history, or political economy at Ashland University. The program is administered by the Ashbrook Center, an independent academic center that provides rigorous educational programs for high school students, college undergraduates, and high school civics, U.S. government, and American history teachers.

As part of the program, Ashbrook Scholars study the defining principles of American history and government as well as the great works of Western Civilization. They seek to develop the knowledge, character, and judgment necessary to be outstanding leaders in all aspects of society.

Only 42 first-year students were selected to enter the program for the 2021-2022 academic year.