Barn burns in Brown Twp.

BROWN TOWNSHIP — A barn fire in the 7000 block of East Loy Road kept area fire departments busy on Friday evening.

The blaze was reported shortly before 7 p.m. and Fletcher Fire Department was dispatched. First responding units reported the barn to be on an abandoned property and fully-engulfed.

Fire units from both Casstown and St. Paris were just completing work on a call in Christiansburg and sent apparatus directly to the Loy Road fire. Troy Fire Department, Piqua Fire Department, Rosewood Fire Department, and Lockington Fire Department were all asked to provide tankers.

The location of the barn was, perhaps, a quarter-mile off the road.

Chris Bashore of the Fletcher Fire Department said that they contacted Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to come to the scene.

Bashore said that the barn was not in use and “about the only thing inside was some straw.”

No injuries were reported.

Fire units were clear on the scene by 10:30 p.m.