West Milton announces code enforcement sweep

For the Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — The mayor and West Milton Village Council are pleased to announce the upcoming village-wide code enforcement sweep. Councilor Sarah Copp stated, “We take a lot of pride in our small town and want all residents to do the same. Please take time to beautify your home or maybe help a neighbor in need.” One of the village’s next steps to improve the appearance of the community is to bring back the Community Pride awards.

Village staff will be conducting the code enforcement sweep during the week of Aug. 16. Typical code enforcement issues include grass taller than six inches, inoperable vehicles being stored outside, items stored outside the home inappropriately, litter, trash, etc.

Residents are encouraged to mow and clean up yards and lots before the sweep to avoid being cited. Initial citations will give notice that a clean up and/or compliance must be accomplished in seven to 14 days depending on the infraction. Failure to comply may result in fines of $100 a day or more depending on the infraction and/or the cost of village employees or contractors cleaning up or mowing to bring the property into compliance.

For any questions or more detailed information, contact Village Manager Jeff Sheridan at (937) 698-1500.