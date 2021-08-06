Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 1

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported on the 800 block of Governors Road at 12:24 p.m.

WARRANT: Suspect was picked up on a warrant on the 1100 block of Experiment Farm Road at 1:46 p.m. and taken to the Miami County Incarceration Facility.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the overpass on West Main Street at 3:18 p.m.

NON-CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to 2 N. Market St., Agave and Rye, for a non-criminal damage complaint. The incident took place between 1-2:30 p.m. Information was obtained, and a report was completed.

ACCIDENT: A vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign on northbound South Ridge at McKaig and entered the Heywood Park at 9:39 p.m. The vehicle then left the scene and was located a short distance away. The driver was arrested for OVI. The vehicle was towed by Randy’s Towing. A urine sample was collected and will be sent to the crime lab. Charges are pending the lab results.

Aug. 2

THEFT: An officer spoke with a male about someone switching the license plate on his vehicle on Cameo Circle at 10:10 a.m. The plates belonging to another vehicle were taken and placed into property. The male was advised how to obtain a new plate. The old plates that should have been on his vehicle have been entered as stolen.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to 982 N. Market St., Needler’s, for a past theft. Information was obtained and a report was completed.

WARRANT: An officer saw a male with a warrant walking in the area of Hawk Circle and Dorset Road at 4:36 p.m. The male was arrested and incarcerated at the downtown jail.

THEFT: While on patrol, an officer was dispatched to West Ross Street for a theft complaint at 11:14 p.m. Complainant stated he had video of his wallet being taken by a neighbor earlier in the evening between 8-9:45 p.m. A report was taken.

Aug. 3

CHILD ENDANGERING: A child endangering complaint involving a three-year-old male was reported at 9:36 a.m. The adult male in charge of the child was charged with child endangering and obstructing official business. A summons was issued and CSB was notified.

THEFT: At approximately 10:05 a.m., a theft was reported at Motel 6, located at 1260 S. Dorset Rd. A male friend of the victim was found to have a warrant issued by Texas. Male was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

HARASSMENT: An officer responded to Skylark Drive in reference to a telecommunications harassment complaint at 1:25 p.m. The suspect could not be identified or reached.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to West Main Street at Carriage Crossing Way for a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at 3:12 p.m. The operator at fault was charged with failure to maintain assured cleared distance ahead.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to West Main Street near Fox Harbor Drive in reference to a two-vehicle accident at 5:07 p.m. The operator who was at fault was cited for failing to keep assured cleared distance ahead.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of North Elm and West Main streets at 6:36 p.m.