Piqua football cruises to 31-0 scrimmage win over Lima Senior

PIQUA — The Piqua football team hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2019.

And the Indians got the scrimmage season off to a good start with a 31-0 win over Lima Senior in two quarters of varsity action.

“Lima Senior is a good team to scrimmage,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “Because they have great speed and they play hard.”

As you might expect from the first scrimmage, there were a lot of highlights and some things to improve on.

Junior quarterback Brady Ouhl completed 10 of 16 passes for 158 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and the Indians picked up 80 yards on the ground on 20 carries.

“We had some situations where we had a short field and were able to take advantage of it,” Nees said. “But, we had to punt once and we had a couple drives we were not able to finish on.

At the same time, Lima was limited to 42 yards on 18 carries and completed nine of 15 passes for 65 yards.

“I thought we played pretty well on defense,” Nees said. “I think the biggest thing we have to work on is the pass rush.”

While, Piqua punted just once, they had one drive where they had touchdowns called back by penalty and had a handful of holding/block in the back penalties.

“That is something we have to get cleaned up,” Nees said.

After the Piqua defense stopped Lima Senior on four plays to take over at the Spartans 30 to start the game, it took Piqua just five plays to get in the end zone.

Ouhl had a 14-yard pass to Dre’sean Roberts on the drive and Jasiah Medley ran it in from two yards out and Jackson Trombley added the PAT kick.

Piqua would make it 14-0 when Ouhl connected with Roberts on a 17-yard TD pass and Trombley added the kick.

After a Lima Senior fumble, Piqua had a one-play drive on a 32-yard TD pass and another Trombley PAT.

After two Piqua TDs were called back by in the second quarter, the Indians settled on a 30-yard field goal by Trombley to make it 24-0.

Another one play drive capped the scoring.

Following a punt, Piqua got the ball on the Lima Senior 35 with 1:07 remaining in the half.

Ouhl found Roberts wide open and Trombley’s kick made it 31-0.

“We have been working throughout the summer so it was no problem (playing a scrimmage the first week of practices),” Nees said.

Piqua will conclude the scrimmage season at Northmont Friday — after a good start against Lima Senior.