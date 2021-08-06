Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug.1

ASSIST SQUAD: Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Piqua Troy Road in Staunton Township for a possible overdose at 7:46 a.m. One subject was transported to the Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

THEFT: A deputy spoke with a reporting party by phone in reference to items that were missing from her bag. The reporting party advised she was staying at a car shop on Piqua-Troy Road when the items went taken from her bag. This case pending further investigation.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched to the 5700 block of Drake Road in Washington Township for a suspicious complaint at 7:02 p.m. Upon further investigation, several items had been stolen and a truck and trailer were loaded with items to be attempted to be stolen. April Quillen and Willis Carney were taken into custody on warrants. Charges are pending at this time.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to a disturbance reported on the 9100 block of South State Route 201 in Bethel Township at 8:28 p.m. After further investigation, two males were arrested and charged with attempted theft.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township in reference to a disturbance at 9:38 p.m. After an investigation, a male was charged with physical control.

HARASSMENT: A deputy responded to the 200 block of West Evanston Road in Monroe Township at 10:29 p.m. in reference to a telecommunications harassment complaint. A male was subsequently warned for telecommunications harassment and trespassed from the residence.

Aug. 2

FOUND: A deputy was on patrol at Garbry Big Woods Reserve when a park employee informed the deputy they found a bag of possible marijuana at 11:16 a.m. The suspected marijuana was found in the parking lot. There were no vehicles near the bag. The marijuana was collected and put in the property room, marked for destruction.

SUSPICIOUS: At approximately 11:20 a.m., a deputy spoke with a citizen in reference to a suspicious complaint at Twin Arch Reserve, 3147 N. County Road 25-A in Concord Township. The complainant advised being followed after leaving the Miami River nearby and wished the information to be passed along. The complainant was advised the incident would be documented, and the parks deputy was notified of the incident.

Aug. 3

ASSIST AGENCY: A deputy assisted Covington police in searching a building after an open door was found during a building check on the 300 block of East Bridge Street in Covington.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to the 6400 block of North State Route 48 in Newberry Township in reference to a disturbance at 11:12 a.m. A report was taken. The complainant did not want to file charges. A MSO release form was completed. This case is closed.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Resident requested a report in regard to a neighbor who cut down a tree, which damaged the reporting subject’s garage, on the 200 block of Friend Street in Ludlow Falls at 11:38 a.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of West Main Street and Fox Harbor Drive in Troy at 5:07 p.m.