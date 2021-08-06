Letter: Summer Lunch Buddy coordinators thank supporters

To the Editor:

The Summer Lunch Buddy program had one of the most successful years ever thanks to the generous donations of the foundations, clubs, and businesses that sponsored us.

The theme this year was “Time to Read” where students entered a “time lab” to explore the past, celebrate the present, zip off to the future, and then float in space to learn about timeless imaginations. Breakfast bags were offered each day as children exited, and 685 student lunches were served. Fifty volunteers, the heart of our program, joined us to give students personal attention as they read books and ate lunch together.

We would like to thank the Duke Foundation and Troy Foundation for being the financial backbone of this program. A huge thanks also goes to the amazing community support from: Troy Noon Optimist Club, Kerber Sheet Metal, ITW, Amazon Smiles, The Mercer Group, Turnstone, Quality Lawn Care, Troy CarStar, Stillwater Technologies, Dave’s Services, Alvetro, Meijer, Walmart, and Winans.

— The Summer Lunch Buddy Coordinators, Annette Stine, Ruth Scott, Janet Larck, Susan Thokey

Troy