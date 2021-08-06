Letter: Do your job

To the Editor:
As of July 30, Miami County is in the top 8 counties (red level) for Covid transmission in Ohio. Only 38.7% of the people have been vaccinated.
The following are the lead officials in our county.
Mayors:
Andrew Miller-West Milton
Lenny Wirz-Pleasant Hill
Ed McCord-Covington
Kris Lee-Piqua
Robin Oda-Troy
Joseph Gibson-Tipp City
Patricia Neisley-Ludlow Falls
Dawn Vanover-Casstown
Ken James-Laura
Penny Reed-Fletcher
Steven Post-Potsdam
Don Stump-Bradford
Along with the mayors are all of the council members and city commissioners.
Miami County Commissioners:
Gregory Simmons
Ted Mercer
Wade Westfall
State and federal reps:
Jena Powell-State House of Representatives
Stephen Huffman-State Senate
Warren Davidson-Congressman
Why are they not pushing vaccinations? Many of them have either been negative towards vaccines, masks, etc. or they have said nothing.
Your job is to protect the residents of this county, so do your job.
Four out of 10 people vaccinated in Miami County is ridiculous.
— John Campbell
Troy