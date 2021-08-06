Hoffman United Methodist Church Art Show’s People’s Choice award winners announced

For the Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — The 14h annual Hoffman United Methodist Church Art Show took place in West Milton on July 30, 31, and Aug. 1. All those attending had the opportunity to vote on their three favorite pieces among the 79 on display. When the People’s Choice ballots from all three days were tallied, the winners were: first place, Regina Whipp for “Working the Soil,” $400; second place, George Stum for “Among the Leaves,” $300; and third place, Ann Grimaldi for “Submarine House Sunday,” $200.

Those receiving $100 awards were: Donna Brooks for “Just One More,” Bill Danzig for “In His Own Image,” Tom Kinarney for “Sourpuss,” Linda Lock for “Joe,” Juliann Lyons for “After the Storm,” Michael Nygren for “Nativity,” Karen Offenbacker for “Birds of a Feather…” and Carole Schafer for “Ram ‘Shack’le.” Funds for the monetary awards were provided by the Hoffman United Methodist Women and various Hoffman members.

An area was set aside for a special tribute to Nadine Thompson and Nancy Kinnison. They were the driving force behind the art show from the beginning. Both passed away this past year and have been greatly missed. Also included in the special tribute area was Bill Netzley, who also passed during the year. His generous financial support for the monetary awards has been very much appreciated in previous years.