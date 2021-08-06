CareFlight transports one following crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash on State Route 48 in Newton Township resulted in the lone driver being transported aboard CareFlight for treatment.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. when a red sedan was northbound on St. Rt. 48 and for an as-yet unknown reason went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Initial reports indicated that the victim was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene, along with Pleasant Hill Fire Department and Pleasant Hill Rescue Squad.

CareFlight was requested and St. Rt. 48 was closed in order to land the medical helicopter.

It took First Responders more than 30 minutes to free the victim, a male in his 40s, from the wreckage.

He was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. His name and condition were not released.

The crash is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.