Busse retires

WEST MILTON — Following more than four decades of law enforcement experience, Harry Busse’s ending his career in his home town.

For more than five years, Busse has borne the responsibility of enforcing the law in the community in which he was raised, and protecting the people that he grew up around.

Busse hung up his badge at the end of his shift on Friday, capping a career in law enforcement that spans more than four decades.

Busse began his career in 1980 with the City of Vandalia. His career saw him being assigned as a patrol officer, patrol supervisor, detective, and commanding a multi-department S.W.A.T. team before he decided to retire in August of 2014.

It may possibly have been fate that brought Busse back to his home town. He was assisting in making an arrest in a multi-jurisdictional case that involved a subject from West Milton when a conversation involved the search for a new Chief of Police in his hometown.

The job was offered to Busse, who accepted and returned to his hometown.

Busse said that his number one highlight of his years at the helm of West Milton Police Department “is the way that everyone works together here. The police department, service department, the front office. It’s a lot smaller and everybody relies on everybody else.”

As for what is next for Busse, “I will spend some time at the lake, I like World War II history and there are a couple of events coming up with that.” Busse insisted that he will have plenty to do, including some family time.

Busse has been married to his wife, Rita, since 1976. The couple has four grown children and 14 grandchildren.