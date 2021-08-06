Area briefs

Duke Park entrance re-opens

TROY — Duke Park is again accessible to vehicles from the north end of the park, driving south from the railroad bridge. Please follow all detour signage. Riverside Drive, from Adams Street to the south side of Duke Park, will remain closed through the completion of the Riverside Drive reconstruction project.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 8 to 11a.m., the entrance to Duke Park will have another short closure.

Slow roll planned

PIQUA — The date for Bike Piqua’s third Slow Roll will be Aug. 9. The bike ride will begin at 6 p.m. at Washington School on Sunset Drive. The ride will include areas of Parkridge, Deerfield, and Eagles Nest. The ride has been one of the most attended of the annual four Slow Rolls. Come join your friends and neighbors for this evening of bicycling.

Bethel school board to meet

TIPP CITY — The Bethel Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. The Bethel Local School District is located at 7490 South State Route 201 in Tipp City.

Newton school board meeting planned

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Board of Education has scheduled their regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 5:15 pm in the Newton School Board of Education Room.

Board of Elections to meet

TROY — The Miami County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m. on the first floor of the Courthouse, 215 West Main Street, Troy. Items on the agenda include the certification of candidates, local liquor option petitions, and issues for the 2021 November General Election and the discussion of the St. John’s Catholic Church polling location.

Non-Profit Night to support Miami County Special Olympics

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Special Olympics has been chosen as the recipient of donations from the Leaf & Vine and Power 107.1’s Non-Profit Night on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 6-9 p.m.

Local Special Olympics representatives and athletes will be on hand at the event selling gourmet treats provided by Bodega Market and 50/50 raffle tickets while also sharing info about the many year-round Special Olympics sports programs. Donations from the event will support general needs of the Special Olympics program, including uniforms, equipment and registration fees for tournaments.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/riversidedd.

Hayner hits the road

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will be traveling to Wheeling, West Virginia for the Oglebay Festival of Lights on Nov. 9-12. Highlights include: three nights lodging at the Wilson Lodge in Oglebay Park, three dinners including a Holiday Dinner Theatre, Dickens Christmas Victorian Village Tour, Oglebay Park Festival of Lights Tour, Colonel Oglebay Mansion Museum, Glass Museum and Artisan Center, Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum, W. Va. Independence Hall, Cambridge Glass Museum and Courthouse Holiday Light Show, Guernsey County Museum, and Kennedy Bakery.

Please visit www.troyhayner.org for additional information, to register, and to pay. The trip is limited to 50 guests and only a few seats remain available, so register today. For additional information about the trips, call David at the Hayner, 937-339-0457.

Blood drives planned

PIQUA — Help keep the blood supply strong through the final month of summer by supporting a local community blood drive. The following blood drives are scheduled at:

• Covington Eagles community blood drive Monday, Aug. 16 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 715 East Broadway Ave., Covington.

• Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Blood Donors are the GOAT” t-shirt. Community Blood Center is challenging eligible donors to collect all three GOAT t-shirt designs.

Retired teachers to meet

TROY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16 at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The speaker will be Dr. Robin Rayfield, Executive Director, of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association. He will share current news about ORTA and STRS.

If you are interested in your COLA and pension investments, please come as he will also be discussing the findings of the audit ORTA conducted of the State Teachers Retirement System.

Miami County Retired Teachers Association keeps retired teachers informed about important issues at the state and local levels, provides community service opportunities and fellowship. For additional information about MCRTA, contact David Pinkerton at 335-4501.

Please call Connie Keim 937-418-6710 by Aug. 9 with meal reservations.