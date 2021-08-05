Premier Health calls for all providers and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

For the Miami Valley Today

DAYTON — In response to the Ohio Hospital Association’s recommendation, Premier Health and its medical staff will adopt policies requiring all medical staff and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 1, 2021.

“At Premier Health, our commitment to safeguarding the health of our patients, visitors, providers and staff is always our highest priority,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “Vaccination against COVID-19 is our best tool to prevent spread of the disease and ensure the health and well-being of our hospital workforce and the communities we serve.”

The scientific evidence and real-world experience show COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Requiring the vaccine demonstrates Premier Health’s commitment to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect patients and staff from infection.

“With the highly infectious Delta variant and cases on the rise in Ohio and across the nation, this is an important step to help ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our facilities and sites of care,” said Marc Belcastro, DO, chief medical officer for Premier Health. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Premier Health, along with other hospitals in the region, already require vaccinations for other highly communicable diseases, such as influenza, as a condition of employment. This important measure is one of multiple infection controls used to prevent outbreaks.

Based in Dayton, Premier Health has a mission to improve the health of the communities it serves. The health system has five hospital locations: Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with additional inpatient sites at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville and Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood; Atrium Medical Center in Middletown; and Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County.