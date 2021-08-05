Piqua hires new utility office manager

PIQUA — The City of Piqua recently announced Ronald (RJ) Monnier as the new Utility Business Office Manager. Monnier is an experienced utility industry leader with 10+ years of service at a rural electric cooperative with an expertise in utility billing and software implementation.

With the recent leadership transition of Utility Billing to the Piqua Power System, as part of the citywide reorganization, Monnier will be under the leadership of Piqua Power System Director Ed Krieger.

“My first priority when I assumed responsibility for the Utility Business Office was to hire an innovative and capable leader. We are embarking on a journey to significantly improve how we interact with our customers,” said Ed Krieger, Piqua Power System Director.

Monnier previously served as the District Member Service Supervisor for Pioneer Electric Cooperative with a focus on utility billing and handling escalated service calls. He has extensive knowledge in spearheading technology projects, including software implementation and enhancements and bill redesigns.

RJ Monnier possesses all the skills, experience and energy necessary to lead this effort,” Krieger said. “As a life-long Piqua resident, RJ is excited for this opportunity and is looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Monnier is a graduate of Lehman Catholic High School and received his BBA in accounting from the University of Dayton in 2006.

“I look forward to serving the residents of Piqua in this role and working in the community where I grew up and call home,” Monnier said.

Monnier resides in Piqua with his wife and two children. In his free time, he enjoys being a member of the Knights of Columbus and a T-ball Coach