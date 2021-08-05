Fuel island project on pause

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners received just one bid offer for the proposed county fuel island project.

The engineer’s cost estimate for the project is around $685,000. The bid proposal opened during Thursday’s commission meeting was from Lawrence Building Corporation, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and gave a base bid of $1,245,000. Due to the bid being well over the engineer’s estimate, the county will not accept the offer.

According to County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, the new fuel island will be constructed just north of the existing fuel island, which is situated at the county’s highway garage location on North County Road 25A. The current fuel island is at least 20 years old, he said.

Huelskamp said on Thursday his department will reassess and determine the next steps for the project.

The following items were approved during Thursday’s meeting:

• Employment verification for Chris Johnson as operations and facilities director. Johnson’s start date is Aug. 9, 2021, and the rate of pay if $41.83 per hour.

• A bid date of Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 1:35 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room in the Safety Building for the South County Road 25A waterline loop project.

• Acknowledgement of receipt of the SFY 2022 State Emergency Response Commission (SERC) grant award in the amount of $22,585 on behalf of the Emergency Management Agency.

• Authorization for the purchase of one 2021 Ford Escape from Buckeye Ford for a total cost not to exceed $30,700 to be used by the Department of Development.