Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 29

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported in the area of West Main Street and North Ridge Avenue at 8:15 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Two juveniles were charged with criminal damaging in connection with an incident reported at the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., that occurred sometime between 7 p.m. July 28 and 9 a.m. July 29.

ACCIDENT: Officers were dispatched to Sheridan Court and Gettysburg Street due to an accident with no injuries at 10:33 a.m. One male was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of West Market Street and Edgewater Drive at 5:11 p.m.

July 30

ASSIST SQUAD: While on patrol, two officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Yorktown Drive for a drug overdose complaint at 5:19 a.m. One adult male was transported to the hospital by Troy EMS. Izaiah N. Brandon, 22, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report was taken involving a vehicle being tampered with overnight on the 2700 block of Southside Drive.

FOUND: An officer located two bags with clothes and toiletries on the street on the 1300 block of Yorktown Drive at 5:53 a.m. The officer collected the bags and placed them into property until the owner can be identified.

THEFT: There was a theft reported on the 2600 block of Executive Drive. The report was made at 8 a.m. on July 30. The incident reportedly occurred sometime between 2:30 p.m. July 28 and 7 a.m. July 29.

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to Walmart due to a private property accident reported at 12:03 p.m.

TRAFFIC STOP: One subject was stopped and cited for reckless operation, speed, driving under suspension, and left of center in the area of Stonyridge Avenue and Linwood Drive at 1:52 p.m. The owner of the vehicle also cited for wrongful entrustment.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to stop at the stop sign on East Canal Street at Morehead Street at 5:51 p.m. The operator of the vehicle was cited for operation of a vehicle at a stop sign. Case closed.

THEFT: An officer responded to Meijer, located at 1900 West Main Street, in reference to a theft complaint at 6:14 p.m. This case is active.

DOG BITE: An officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of Saratoga Drive on the report of a dog bite at 7:10 p.m. The dog was placed in quarantine and the owner given the appropriate paperwork. The owner was cited with failure to register the dog and for being unable to provide proof of rabies vaccination.

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer responded to the 500 block of Staunton Commons Drive in reference to an assist squad on a male that overdosed at 9:08 p.m. Upon further investigation, one male was charged with inducing panic and the male was arrested on a warrant. Case is closed.

SUSPICIOUS: Troy officers responded to the area of the 500 block of South Market Street regarding a possible burglary at 10:26 p.m. A male subject was taken into custody and transported to jail.

July 31

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to the 500 block of Market Street for a report of a property damage accident in which a vehicle struck a parked car at 12:47 a.m. Photographs were taken of the incident.

HARASSMENT: A telecommunications harassment complaint was made on Fernwood Drive at 7:22 a.m. A report was taken.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Officers responded to an animal complaint on the 500 block of West Franklin Street at 9 a.m. One suspect was charged with dog at large.

SUSPICIOUS: A suspicious call ended up being road rage. The incident was reported on the 100 block of Floral Avenue at 1:53 p.m. No parties harmed.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries in the area of Penn Road and West Main Street at 4 p.m. One driver was cited. No vehicles were towed.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident on East Staunton Road at Michigan Avenue at 6:02 p.m. Both parties exchanged information.

DISTURBANCE: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ash Street on the report of a disturbance at 8:23 p.m. On arrival, one party was arrested on an unrelated warrant.