Troy Junior Triathlon Team participates in USA Triathlon Youth and Junior Nationals

For the Miami Valley Today

WEST CHESTER — A local youth triathlon team called the Troy Junior Triathlon Team had six athletes from the team compete in the USA Triathlon Youth and Junior Nationals, including Emily Alexander, Zoey Robinson, Harper Vasil, Max Medearis, Rysen Evans, and Liam Dunkle, who are between the ages of 10 and 12.

More than 1,000 youth triathletes between the ages of 7 to 19 from all over the United States raced at Voice of America Park last weekend. Saturday, July 31, featured the draft-legal Junior Elite Nationals for high performance athletes ages 16-19, draft legal Youth Elite Nationals for athletes ages 13-15, and a variety of youth age groups between 13-15 and also between 16-18.

To race as an Elite, athletes need to qualify via their performances at the 2021 Youth Elite and Junior Elite Cup Series. The draft legal format is similar to the style of racing at the Olympic Games and other elite World Triathlon competitions. Junior elites swim 750 meters, bike 20 kilometers, and run 5 kilometers. The Youth Elites swim 375 meters, bike 10 kilometers, and run 2.5 kilometers.

Sunday was the youth age group races for athletes ages 7-12 year old, and this is what the six athletes from the Troy Junior Triathlon Team competed in, competing against some awesome and tough competition from all over the U.S.

“Their parents and I are so proud of these six kids who did great and had an amazing fun time, which at this age, is most important!” Coach Cheryl Chaney said.

The Troy Junior Triathlon Team had three kids in the 7-10 age group and three kids in the 11-15 age group. The 7-10 age group swims 100 meters, bikes 5 kilometers, and runs 1 kilometer. The 11-15 age group swims 200 meters, bikes 10 kilometers, and runs 2 kilometers.