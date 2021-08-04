Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 29

TRESPASSING: A deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of Trader Court in Concord Township in reference to a trespassing complaint at 7:23 a.m. After further investigation, a male was warned for trespassing at two different locations. The male was removed from both properties. This case is closed with no charges.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the 100 block of West Main Street in Fletcher at 7:37 a.m. After further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was warned for brake lights required. A vape pen containing THC oil was also confiscated and booked into the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Evidence Room.

WELFARE CHECK: A deputy was dispatched to the area of State Route 202 and State Route 41 for a welfare check on a female walking on the side of the road at 10:50 a.m. After speaking with the female, she was taken to the Upper Valley Medical Center for a voluntary medical evaluation. This case is closed.

MISSING HANDGUN: A subject reported a missing handgun that had been misplaced on the 800 block of East Ginghamsburg Road in Monroe Township at 11:29 a.m.

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded in front of the Miami County Courthouse in reference to an overdose at 12:58 a.m. A female was transported to Kettering Hospital in Troy by medics. This case is closed.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy responded to Kettering Hospital in Troy in reference to Melinda Cress being at the location at 2:53 p.m. Cress was reported to have two active warrants out of Miami County for failing to appear on concealed weapons charges. She was located, and after the warrants were confirmed, the deputy transported her to the Miami County Jail without incident. Once there, she was searched by a female corrections officer and a small baggie containing a white powdered substance was located on her person. The substance was placed into evidence and a lab submission sheet was completed. Cress was incarcerated on the active warrants.

DISORDERLY: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail on an assault complaint at 4:29 p.m. After further investigation, Joshua Kerg and Nathan Towe were charged with disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to an assault complaint at 9:03 p.m. After an investigation, two inmates were charged with disorderly conduct.

July 30

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of Mowry Road and State Route 718 in Newton Township at 4:34 a.m.

MENACING: A deputy responded to the 7400 block of Carroll Drive in Union Township at 9:52 a.m. in reference to a menacing complaint. After further investigation, the reporting party asked for this incident to be documented. No charges will be filed.

DRUG OFFENSE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in reference to an inmate who had narcotics in the jail at 10:16 a.m. A report was taken. This is an active investigation.

HARASSMENT: A deputy responded to a civil dispute on the 10000 block of Rakestraw Road in Newberry Township at 1:04 p.m. After further investigation, a male will be charged with telecommunication harassment. This case is closed.

FRAUD: A resident in Concord Township spoke with a deputy about a recent fraudulent charge on her credit card. The complainant was issued a case number for her records.

July 31

DISORDERLY: A deputy responded to the 6200 block of West U.S. Route 36 in Newberry Township on reports of a rolling disturbance at 2:03 a.m. After further investigation, it was found to be a road rage incident between two vehicles. All parties were separated. No charges will be filed.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched to the 8200 block of Casstown Fletcher Road for a suspicious male. The male was found to have an active warrant through Montgomery County. The warrant was confirmed, and the male was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail for a criminal damaging complaint at 12:17 p.m. After an investigation, inmate Robert Pellman damaged a ceiling panel inside an isolation cell. He is being charged with one count of criminal mischief. This case is closed.