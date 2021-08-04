Gearing promoted to lieutenant

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

PIQUA — Miles Gearing of the Piqua Police Department was sworn in as lieutenant during Tuesday’s Piqua City Commission meeting.

“He exhibits exceptional integrity, (which) I think is really important when it comes to community policing,” said City Manager Paul Oberdorfer. “He’s got exceptional leadership skills, and I think he’s going to be a great fit for the job.”

Following the oath of office, Gearing’s son, Dylan, 9, pinned his father’s new lieutenant badge on his uniform.

“Miles, you’re going to do a great job, I have no doubt,” said Mayor Kris Lee. “Having worked with you and knowing your work ethic, your ability for sound judgement, and your respect for the citizens — they’re in good hands.”

The following items were also approved during Tuesday’s meeting:

• An annexation request on behalf of Forest Hills Cemetery, pertaining to 0.663 acres of real property at 1801 Echo Lake Drive. This refers to the small residential property at this address.

• An annexation request pertaining to 0.455 acres of real property located at 1502 S. Main St.

• A second annexation request on behalf of Forest Hills Cemetery, pertaining to 7.298 acres of real property at 8665 State Route 66. According to Commissioner Cindy Pearson, who sits on the cemetery board, both annexations, and the eventual sale of both properties, will aid in the cemetery’s ability to have the funds necessary to build a new maintenance building.

• Authorization for two amendments to the zoning map to assign the R1-AA (one family residential) zoning designation to the properties at 1801 Echo Lake Drive and 8665 State Route 66 upon annexation of said properties.

• Authorization for an amendment to the zoning map to assign the I2 (heavy industrial) zoning designation to parcel M40-042440 upon annexation of the property.

• Adoption of the city of Piqua’s Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan as required by the Ohio Department of Development.

• A resolution to establish a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). This has been approved by the state of Ohio. This is for a 90-day trial period and will be re-addressed by commission after this time period.

The full commission meeting is available for view on the city of Piqua’s YouTube page.