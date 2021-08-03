Trinity adds Little Free Library

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — In looking for a ways for Trinity Episcopal Church to connect with the neighborhood and community, it now has a Little Free Library.

A Little Free Library is a small wooden box filled with books with the concept of “take a book, return a book” book exchange. Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share.

It functions on the honor system. You do not need to share a book in order to take one. If you take a book or two from a little library, try to bring some to share to that same library, or another in your area, when you can.

One of Trinity’s members, Mary Siegel, brought the idea to the church and is the primary caretaker or “Little Free Library Steward.” The steward is usually the person who put up the library. The steward takes care of basic maintenance like keeping the library clean and inviting, but it is up to everyone who uses the library to keep it stocked with good books.

Trinity’s Little Free Library is now in in place at the northeast corner of the front parking lot. Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 60 S. Dorset Rd., Troy.

Trinity Episcopal Church is registered and has a charter number, which adds its library to the world map of libraries. Its charter number is 117750. It can be found on the map at littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/. To search on the map, use the charter number 117750 or the zip code, which will also bring up other Little Libraries in Troy.