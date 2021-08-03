Bridge replacement project to proceed

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners awarded a $1.1 million bid for the completion of the Frederick-Garland Road bridge replacement project during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The approval of the $1,149,767.30 contract was granted to Eagle Bridge Co., of Sidney. Commissioners also issued a notice to proceed with the project.

The following was also approved during Tuesday’s meeting:

• Authorization of a contract for staffing and operational assistance to the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) as seed funding and other reimbursable contributions between the Miami County Land Reutilization Corporation and commissioners.

• Authorization of a Family Preservation Programming contract with Adriel Inc., of Archbold, as requested by the Family and Children First Council, for the provision of family coaching. FCFC agrees to compensate Adriel Inc. $49 for each hour of family coaching service, with a total cost not to exceed $10,000 for the period of July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

• Authorization of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services subgrant agreement, as requested by juvenile court, which allows juvenile court to administer programs under Title IV-E of the Social Security Act. The subgrant agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.

• Authorization of employee requisition for a full-time child support case manager for JFS, following the departure of Sarah Wallace. The pay range is $15.52 to $23.96, depending on qualifications.

• Setting the date of Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at 1:35 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room to hear zoning requests in the following areas: Newton Township, Washington Township, Monroe Township, and Springcreek Township.