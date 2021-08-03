Area briefs

BNC grounds to close this month

TROY — The Brukner Nature Center’s entire grounds will be closed now through the month of August.

In a statement, the center stated they had hoped to open periodically as they move through the process of repaving the drive and parking lot, but they have “unfortunately experienced people driving around barricades, walking around barricades, being rude to staff members, and driving recklessly.”

Due to those challenges, the center has decided to close the grounds, including the building and trails, the until the project is complete. They will continue to accept patients into their wildlife rehab unit. The center also has plans in place for PEEP classes, as well as their outreach program responsibilities.

If you have questions, the center can be reached at 937-698-6493. They will be answering phones every day from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Rowdy meetings planned

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering will be having weekly committee meetings on Sundays, Aug. 8, 15, 22, and 29. They will be meeting in the Covington Community Park at 7:30 p.m. in the open shelter. The public is welcome to attend. The community is invited to join them to make final preparations for the 2021 Gathering, which will be held Labor Day weekend in the park. This is the 29th Gathering.

Library holds teen challenge

WEST MILTON – The Milton-Union Public Library will be holding its Teen ‘Invest In You’ Challenge all month long. Visit the teen area to sign up and grab your wellness bag. Complete the checklist of activities in August all while taking a little time for you. Turn in the checklist by Sept. 3 to be entered into a prize drawing. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Tiny Tots held on Tuesdays

WEST MILTON – Tiny Tots will be held at the Milton-Union Public Library every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Newborns and toddlers with caregivers are invited to enjoy the fun of listening to a book, finger plays, music, and other fun movements. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

CAC meeting planned

TROY — The Miami County Community Action Council will be holding the next board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Miami County CAC office located at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. The public is welcome.

Meet and greet planned

TROY — Joe Blystone, who is running for governor of Ohio in 2022, will be holding a meet and greeton Aug. 24. It is scheduled to be held at Dunaway’s in Troy on Aug. 24 from 6-8 p.m. The community is invited to come out and hear what Blystone says, as well to ask questions. Dunaway’s Beef & Ale is located at 508 W. Main St., Troy.

Golf scramble planned

PIQUA — Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support — a non-profit organization committed to connecting veterans in Miami, Darke, Champaign, Shelby, and Montgomery counties with the resources they have earned due to their time in service — is holding its golf scramble Friday, Aug. 27, at Echo Hills Golf Course, located at 2100 Echo Lake Dr. in Piqua. The cost is $55 a golfer, and lunch is included. Registration begins at 8 a.m., shotgun start at 9 a.m. There is a limit of 15 four-person teams. For more information, call or text Tamara at (937) 418-3300.