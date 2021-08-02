Miami County Workforce Partnership to host job fair

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Miami County Workforce Partnership will host a county-wide job fair on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hobart Arena in Troy. The event is free and open to the public.

Miami County Workforce Partnership is the collaborative workforce development initiative of Edison State Community College, Upper Valley Career Center – Adult Division, Ohio Means Jobs, Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, Troy Development Council, Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Grow Piqua Now, and Miami County Momentum.

The Partnership expects more than 70 employers in Miami County to participate, with many already registered, including F&P America, Meijer Distribution, Clopay Building Products, Conagra Foods, Pella Windows, Crane Pumps & Systems, French Oil Mill Machinery, Evenflo Company, Hartzell Propeller, Winan’s Chocolates & Coffees, and many others, each with immediate needs to fill a variety of positions. Openings include engineering and other professional vocations, skilled trades, production technicians, and entry level positions in manufacturing, health care, and more.

Employers with questions about participating or job seekers with questions about attending are encouraged to contact Joseph Graves, via phone at 937 339-7809, or email jgraves@troyohiochamber.com. Employer’s can find a registration link here: https://business.troyohiochamber.com/events/details/miami-county-job-fair-4953.