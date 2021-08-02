Man accused of sexually assaulting child

By Sam Wildow

TROY — A local man is facing a number of charges, including rape, after he allegedly sexually assaulted a one-year-old girl.

Robert M. Pellman, 21, of Troy, was charged with first-degree felony rape, fourth-degree felony burglary, and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and arraigned on those charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday.

According to the Troy Police Department, Pellman is accused of recently sexually assaulting the one-year-old child at a private residence in Troy. Police first learned of the assault over the weekend after responding to a domestic dispute involving Pellman. Detective Captain Jeff Kunkleman of the Troy Police Department said the domestic dispute broke out after Pellman reportedly apologized for assaulting the child.

Pellman entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment. A preliminary hearing for Pellman is scheduled for Aug. 10.