Hippieworks joins downtown Troy

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — A new boutique is hitting downtown Troy and bringing with it a splash of color with its tie dye clothing options, as well as incense and other unique items, particularly items aimed at music fans.

Hippieworks, located at 16 N. Market St. in Troy, recently held its soft opening to welcome shoppers to the vibrant, new boutique.

“We’re very excited to be here in downtown Troy,” Hippieworks owner Mandy Kay said. Kay, a life-long resident of Troy, said she comes from a long line of business owners in her family, and she wanted to continue the family tradition in her hometown.

“Hippieworks started just as an idea and a love for tie dye,” Kay said. Its tie dye clothing options include a variety of t-shirts and dresses. For the majority of the tie dye t-shirts, the size ranges from small to 3XL. Some of the dresses range in size with a number of them being one size fits all.

“It grew to incorporate ideas of music and art, as well,” Kay said. Hippieworks includes a number of unique, tie dye band t-shirts and other merchandise for music fans. The band t-shirts can go up to a size 6XL, and Kay said she can order sizes if they are not in stock at the boutique.

“There’s a lot of hand-made items here,” Kay said. The hand-made items include a variety of jewelry and crafts. Hippieworks also offers bags, mugs, hacky sacks, clothing patches, and more.

“We just wanted to bring something unique and different to downtown Troy,” Kay said.

Kay is hoping Hippieworks offers a local option for shoppers to find unique items that otherwise they might to have to travel elsewhere to find.

“Most people have to go away to shop for items like this,” Kay said. “I’m hoping that they don’t have to. I want them to come here, shop local. I wanted to bring items here that weren’t normally available in downtown Troy.”

Kay said they still plan to have booths at festivals, as well.

“Every item is unique,” Kay said.

Hippieworks’ hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday, and they are also temporarily closed on Wednesdays, but they plan to open up hours on Wednesday soon.