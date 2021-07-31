Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 26

HARASSMENT: A telephone harassment complaint was received at Galbreath Real Estate, located at 1026 W. Main St. The suspect was contacted over the phone and warned not to call or have anyone else call on her behalf.

ACCIDENT: A Toyota Yaris ran the stop sign on South Mulberry Street and struck a Chevy Equinox at 12:25 p.m. The driver of the Toyota was cited for the accident, and a report was made.

ACCIDENT: A report was taken for a minor damage crash reported on West Market Street at 2:35 p.m. No vehicles were towed, and one driver was cited for traffic control devices.

THEFT: Police were dispatched to 11 N. Market St., the Rec, for a theft complaint at 3:12 p.m. Information was obtained, and charges were filed on an adult male.

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident was reported near Speedway, 1894 W. Main St., at 3:42 p.m.

ACCIDENT: A report was taken for a non-injury crash at 6:03 p.m. One driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead, and no vehicles were towed.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: Troy units responded to the 1300 block of Imperial Court in reference to a neighbor complaint at 10:33 p.m. One male was charged with menacing, and a report was taken. Douglas A. Phillips, 67, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing in connection with this incident.

July 27

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A construction trailer latch was cut overnight to gain entry on Edward Circle. Nothing was reported stolen.

THEFT: A citizen reported a firearm was stolen out of a vehicle on the 200 block of Penn Road at 12:57 p.m. Officers are investigating.

CIVIL DISPUTE: At 3:05 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of West Franklin Street on the report of a criminal damaging complaint. One of the parties involved was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. No charges were filed.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer stopped a vehicle for a faulty muffler violation on the 800 block of West Market Street at 4:27 p.m. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were located, and the occupants in the vehicle were charged. In connection with this incident, Kacie L. Given, 24, of Dayton, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and Doyle E. Simpkins, 29, of Dayton, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injures was reported near Kroger, 731 W. Market St., at 5:05 p.m.

THEFT: An officer responded to a theft complaint at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 943 W. Main St. at 5:56 p.m. After an investigation, a male was charged with theft by deception.

CIVIL MATTER: At approximately 6:57 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Main Street on a civil matter. The reporting party requested a keep the peace to serve an eviction on residents at the address. The persons listed on the writ of restitution were found to have moved out of the residence prior to officer arrival. An occupant of the residence was arrested for an unrelated warrant and transported to the Miami County Jail.

TRAFFIC STOP: A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at 11:47 p.m. in the area of Skylark Drive and Mayfield Drive. The driver and passenger were both found to have active warrants. Both were arrested and incarcerated.

July 28

ACCIDENT: There was an accident with no injuries reported in the area of South Union and East West streets at 1:20 p.m. A tan Chevy Malibu was stopped on East West Street at South Union Street at the stop sign. A black Honda Civic was turning westbound onto East West Street from northbound South Union Street. The Malibu failed to remain stopped until the Civic had cleared the intersection. The Malibu struck the Civic in the intersection. The driver of the Malibu was cited for the stop sign violation.

ACCIDENT: Officers were dispatched to South Crawford Street and East West Street due to an accident with no injuries at 1:54 p.m. One female was cited for speed and failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of Croydon Road for a vehicle theft at 3:54 p.m The vehicle was entered stolen, and a report was completed.

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: Police responded to a private property hit/skip crash at Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., at 5:26 p.m. The suspect was identified, and insurance information was provided within 24 hours. No citation was issued.

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: At approximately 10:11 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of Skylark Drive on an agency assist. Madison County Ohio State Highway Patrol advised they encountered a suspicious vehicle tied to the address. The suspect vehicle belonged to a person who had passed away and who lived at this residence. The home is reportedly in foreclosure and left unsecured. The officer was unable to immediately determine ownership of the vehicle or the residence.

July 29

DRONE DETAIL: Officers were dispatched to assist Ohio State Patrol with a male who ran on foot from them at 4:14 a.m. on Interstate-75 near mile marker 73. Officers deployed the Troy Police Department issued drone and attempted to locate the suspect.