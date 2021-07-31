Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

July 16

• Sweet Adaline’s Bakery, 29 E. Main St., Tipp City — Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the 3-compartment sink needing resealed to the adjacent wall. The sink fixture was beginning to come loose and jutting away from the wall. Reseal so there is no gap and it is properly sealed to facilitate/promote proper cleaning.

• The Trojan Horse, 1469 S. County Road 25A, Troy — Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Facility was observed reusing single-use ranch dressing containers for cheese sauce.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The drain pipe on the hand sink next to the ice machine was observed leaking.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed unclean with food debris and build up.

• Future 4 Families, 840 Arthur Drive, Troy — Facility not maintained clean. Floors under the 3 compartment sink and along the base boards were observed with food debris. Walls above the counters were observed with food splatter and residue.

• Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N. Market St., Troy — Corrected during inspection; repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Employee beverages were observed on the prep table while salami was being sliced on the prep table. Upon discussing with the PIC, the drinks were moved.

Critical; repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Inside the ice bin, a mold-like growth was observed on the front lip. Pictures of the mold-like growth were shown to the PIC at the time of inspection.

• Subway, 15 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Repeat:

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Food splatter and residue was observed on the outside of the reach in coolers under the microwave in the back prep area.

Facility not maintained clean. Entire facility observed unclean. Focus on the following areas: – floors under and around equipment – counters – floors inside walk-in cooler – walls behind prep tables – walls behind 3 compartment sink.

• DJ Pizza Alley, 18 S. Second St., Tipp City — Corrected during inspection; critical:

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The wall mounted potato slicer was observed with old dried on food debris build-up. The potato slicer shall be cleaned and sanitized. Upon informing the PIC, the potato slicer was cleaned while on-site.

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the prep top cooler unit, bacon and ham (sliced and diced) were both dated 7/9. Sliced turkey was observed with a date mark of 7/8. Upon informing the PIC, these food items were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed house sauce mixed and made in house being stored at room temperature. In house sauces shall be either kept hot, cold or time stamped for up to 4 hours. Upon informing the PIC, the house mixed hot sauce was placed in the walk-in cooler unit.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the prep top cooler unit, sliced tomato and chopped lettuce were both observed without proper date labels. Both items according to the PIC were prepped yesterday (7/15). Upon informing the PIC, the sliced tomato and lettuce were both labeled with their proper date marks. In the walk-in cooler, 3 containers of sliced tomato and 1 container of fresh salami were observed without proper date labels. Upon informing the PIC, these food items were all marked with their prep date of 7/15, good thru 7/21.

• Circle K, 1901 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat:

Bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled. In the donut display case, blueberry muffins and the following cookies were observed without proper corresponding labeling information: 1) Macadamia cookie 2) Chocolate M&M’s cookie 3) Chocolate chunk cookie Similar to the donuts, display the required labeling information in the ingredient book for each of these items for retail sale.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The Top It retail cases (1 and 2) were observed holding product greater than 41F at the time of inspection. Repair these units so the temperature of TCS food items are being held and maintained 41F or below.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. The gaskets to both beverage air reach-in units were observed with dirt, food debris and mold like build up. Clean the gaskets frequently enough to prevent these sorts of build-ups.

In the bibb room, around the floor sink in the back lefthand corner, observed the floors and along the walls and cove base finish areas needing cleaned and detailed. Clean this area frequently enough to prevent build-ups from accumulating.

Heating, ventilating, and/or air conditioning systems not properly designed and installed. Air-conditioning unit installed without proper heaters to prevent a moisture build-up in walk-in coolers. Observed standing water in walk-in cooler and sweat from AC issue on lining and hinges of all equipment retail cooler doors/gaskets to walk-in cooler. Fix this issue.

July 19

• American Legion, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City — Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. At the time of inspection, an employee manager certification in food protection was not provided.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Cutting boards were observed with deep scores and scratches and can no longer be effectively cleaned and sanitized.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Multiple residential freezers and refrigerators observed being used in the basement.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The two door reach-in freezer door gaskets were observed with mold build up.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The back bar area was observed in disrepair. Missing sections of flooring and cove base were observed.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors in the front bar area were observed with trash and dirt build up. Floors underneath the fryers in the kitchen were observed with a build up of grease and food debris.

• Remedi RX, 1740 Commerce Road, Troy — Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Vending machine failed to shut off automatically when required. Automatic shutoff was not properly locking out at the time of inspection. Maintenance was able to fix the issue at the time so cooler door was observed locking out.

• Dolphin Club, 2326 State Route 718, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

July 20

• Micki’s Kitchen Concessions, 935 S. Hufford Road, Casstown — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Comfort Suites, 1800 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Improper storage of food items. Boxes of cereal were observed being stored directly on the ground. Place these items up and off the floor at least 6 inches.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. The reach-in stand up cooler was observed with milk residue spills in the bottom interior of the unit. Remove items and clean to sight and touch at a frequent enough basis to prevent build-ups.

Corrected during inspection; critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. On the breakfast line, whole milk was observed holding at a temperature of 51.7F. Upon informing the PIC, the whole milk was voluntarily pulled and replaced with new, which was holding below 41F in the 2-door reach-in cooler unit.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. The floors throughout the kitchen area, especially under and behind equipment were observed needing cleaned. Clean frequently enough to keep the physical facilities clean and maintained throughout.

• Hampton Inn, 45 Troy Town Road, Troy — No written procedures for time as a public health control. For the waffle/pancake batter mix, the facility was without proper written procedures.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. On the breakfast line, milk was observed holding at 50 degrees F. Upon informing the PIC, the milk was discarded and replaced with new, which was pulled from the reach-in cooler holding below 41F.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). The facility was observed improperly using time as a public health control. The waffle/pancake batter mix was observed without a proper time stamp at the time of inspection. Upon informing the PIC, waffle batter was switched out and then properly labeled with a time mark.

Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a residential freezer and cooler in the back storage room and a mini residential fridge in the breakfast service area. Food equipment shall be approved by a commercial grade testing agency.

• Kid’s Learning Place & Head Start, 1849 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Repeat:

Unapproved pesticide being used. In the cabinet below the food prep sink, observed a residential ant bait station and two spray canisters of hot shot insecticide. Remove these unapproved pesticides from the food service operation (FSO).

The area below the dish machine was observed in need of an enhanced cleaning. Clean this area as frequently as necessary to preclude accumulations of dust, dirt and other debris and residues.

• Village Pizza & Drive Thru, 302 S. Miami Ave., Bradford — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Indian Hills 4-H Camp, 8212 W. Lauver Road, Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time on inspection.

• Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 14 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Aquatic Park, 460 Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.