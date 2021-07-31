Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

July 23

UNAUTHORIZED USE: Trina Belt, 51, of Piqua, was charged with unauthorized use of property.

July 24

DISORDERLY: Ashley Branson, 34, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

FIREARMS: Matthew Linthicum, 34, of Piqua, was charged with discharging firearms after shooting at geese with a BB gun.

THEFT: James Meade, 52, at large, was charged with theft from Walmart.

DISORDERLY: James Richhart, 37, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

July 25

POSSESSION: Jonathan Delasancha, 19, of Piqua, was charged with possession of marijuana.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Robert Harris, 34, of Troy, was charged with domestic violence, burglary, and abduction following a disturbance in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Brent Long, 29, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence following a disturbance in the 100 block of North Street.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Kenndrick Watkins, 45, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence following a disturbance in the 900 block of New Haven Road.