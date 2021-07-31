Piqua Arts Council’s 29th Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition seeking entries

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Calling all Artists! Piqua Arts Council’s 29th Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition, presented by Kettering Health, is coming up this September through October of 2021. The exhibit takes place at Apple Tree Gallery at 405 N. Main St., Piqua, and will be open to the public beginning Friday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 a.m. and running until Friday, Oct. 1, at 5 p.m. The show is free to attend during those dates, and it will be open during normal Apple Tree Gallery hours which are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With artists represented from all over the state, this year’s exhibit will feature a maximum of 180 works of art across six different categories including drawing, oil and acrylics, water media, photography, three-dimensional works and miscellaneous works. The total prize money for this year’s show, excluding purchase awards, will be over $4,000.

Registration for the 29th Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition is open now. Artwork of all categories will be accepted until Friday, Aug. 20. All work must be original in concept, design and execution. Artists must be at least 16 or older to register. A non-refundable entry fee of $30 — or $25 for Piqua Arts Council members — includes a maximum of two pieces per artist, with at least one piece for sale. Size and weight of work is limited to that which can be moved by one person, and the longest side can be no more than 4 feet long. Any work to be hung must be appropriately framed and wired strongly enough to support the piece. Labels will be provided at drop-off.

Artwork drop-off will be on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Artwork pick-up will be on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Awards Reception for the Art Show will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with all artwork to be displayed for preview during those hours. Presentation of the awards will take place at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 per person — $15 for Piqua Arts Council members — and participating artists are invited to attend at no charge. Refreshments and live music will be provided. If you are not a participating artist and would like to attend the Awards Reception for this year’s Art Exhibit, please purchase your tickets at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/annual-art-exhibition.

If you would like to submit your artwork for this year’s Piqua Fine Art Exhibition, please visit the Piqua Arts Council’s web page at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/annual-art-exhibition and register before Friday, Aug. 20. Please return to the web page and pay the entry fee after artwork submission. Checks can be made payable to the Piqua Arts Council at 427 N. Main St, Piqua, OH 45356.

The exhibition will be on display beginning Friday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the Apple Tree Gallery on their second floor, and it will end Friday, Oct. 1, at 5 p.m. The exhibition will be open to the public and free to attend. Anyone wishing to purchase artwork should reach out to the Piqua Arts Council at 937-773-9630.

The Piqua Arts Council gives a special thank you to its celebrity sponsor, Kettering Health, and event sponsors Jackson Tube Service, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Buckeye Insurance Group, Ameriprise Financial – Mullenbrock and Associates, and Alley and Bradl LLC for making this event possible.