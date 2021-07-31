Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 25

THEFT: Deputies responded to a theft of prescription medication complaint on the 1200 block of Spruce Street in Concord Township at 10:04 a.m. There are currently no suspects of approximately 90 Alprazolam. Report taken.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to an animal complaint on East Cross Street in Potsdam at 2:48 p.m. No charges were filed.

SEX OFFENSE: A deputy was dispatched on a sex offense at 6:22 p.m. This case is closed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 1600 block of Fox Run in Concord Township in reference to a criminal damage complaint at 8:28 p.m. There are no suspects, so this case is closed.

July 26

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A deputy responded to the 5600 block of Kessler Frederick Road in Union Township at 7:18 a.m. on the report of a breaking and entering incident. A report was taken. This is an active investigation.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to 8740 S. State Route 201 at Brandt Self Storage for a disturbance at 10:56 a.m. Upon further investigation, it was found that this was a traffic crash on on private property. Both parties exchanged insurance information.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in Troy in reference to a suspicious person at 12:55 p.m. The suspect left prior to my arrival. A report was taken. This case is closed. No charges will be filed.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported on the 3600 block of North Montgomery County Line Road in Monroe Township at 2:55 p.m.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a church on Loy Road in Springcreek Township in reference to a theft at 3:58 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the victim, who advised that he was there to mow the grass for the church. The victim had to leave his equipment and go get a tire for the trailer, and when he returned, all of his mowing equipment was gone. Case is pending.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported near the Interstate-75 ramp in Concord Township at 6:03 p.m.

July 27

ACCIDENT: An accident with injuries was reported on the 3600 block of West State Route 571 in Monroe Township at 8:06 a.m.

TRESPASSING: The reporting party advised an unknown subject drove in the back parking lot over the weekend scattering some of the new gravel at a warehouse on the 6900 block of East U.S. Route 36 in Brown Township at 12:04 p.m. He advised he would check his security cameras and contact the sheriff’s department if he had a suspect.

ACCIDENT: An accident was reported in the area of West State Route 41 and Myers Road in Newton Township at 4:21 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident was reported on the 9000 block of West U.S. Route 36 in Newberry Township at 5:33 p.m.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 1900 block of Jillane Drive in Concord Township to an animal complaint at 6:47 p.m. After further investigation, the owner of a loose dog was warned for failure to confine.

HARASSMENT: A deputy was dispatched on a telecommunications harassment complaint on Versailles Road in Newberry Township at 7:10 p.m. The reporting party wished for the incident to be documented.

HARASSMENT: A resident reported receiving several unwanted messages from a known subject over Facebook between 9-10:40 p.m. A deputy responded to South Miami Avenue in Bradford and warned the subject against telecommunications harassment.

July 28

TRESPASSING: A deputy spoke with a complainant on the 900 block of North Furlong Road in Newton Township at 12:33 p.m. The complainant advised an ongoing trespassing issue with a male subject coming to the residence. The complainant requested the male subject be contacted in regard to the matter and ultimately trespassed from the property.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the 6800 block of North State Route 48 in Newberry Township on a fraud complaint at 5:22 p.m. The reporting party advised that while in jail, he signed a release of his personal property consisting of his wallet that had his bank card, social security card, and EBT card over to a sister of another inmate with the understanding she would put money on his commissary account. However, the wallet has not been returned, and $986 was allegedly taken out of his bank account. This case is pending.

ACCIDENT: An accident was reported in the area of Gibson Drive and Lisa Drive in Bethel Township at 6:09 p.m.

HARASSMENT: A deputy responded to a telecommunications harassment complaint on Hess Street in Bradford. A subject was warned for telecommunications harassment.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to the 5800 block of West U.S. Route 36 in Washington Township on a report of a disturbance at 9:57 p.m. After further investigation, it was found that no physical violence had taken place. All parties separated for the evening. No charges will be filed.

July 29

ACCIDENT: An accident was reported on the 7100 block of Walnut Grove Road in Troy at 1:39 a.m. It was a single-vehicle collision. A male was subsequently charged with OVI, OVI refusal, and failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.