Mainstreet Piqua’s Rockin’ River Duck Drop set for Aug. 21

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — You don’t need to go to Tokyo to witness a great competition – and this event can even make you a big winner. The seventh annual rubber duck race in downtown Piqua will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Lock 9 park. Sponsor a rubber ducky now for a chance to win big prizes.

As soon as adoptions have been made, the ducks are put into a rigorous training program to ready them for the big event. At 6 p.m. on race day, up to 3,000 bright yellow ducks will be released into the Miami River east of Lock 9 Park, and the finish line will be close to the park.

Ducks are individually numbered, and the first duck that makes its way to the finish line will earn the winner a $1,000 cash prize donated by Park National Bank. The second prize is a $500 landscaping makeover donated by Lillicrap Mulch and Timber Sales. The third place duck will win its owner a $250 shopping spree at Barclay’s Men’s – Women’s Clothier in downtown Piqua. The last place duck is also a winner with the prize being a rocker/recliner donated by Town and Country Furniture. In addition to these prizes, there will be 10 randomly chosen ducks that each earn a $25 downtown gift certificate, redeemable at any downtown Piqua business.

All proceeds from the Rockin’ River Duck Drop will be used to further Mainstreet Piqua’s mission of promoting, enhancing, and redeveloping downtown Piqua.

To adopt a single duck the cost is $5, but to increase your chances of winning, you can purchase a Quack Pack of 6 for $25 or a Grand Quack of 25 ducks for $100. The ducks may be adopted at the Mainstreet Piqua office with credit card, check, or cash. Ducks can also be adopted online by clicking on the Rockin’ River Duck Drop link at mainstreetpiqua.com

Ducks will also be available at the Piqua Community Farmers Market, or duck adoption forms can be picked up at Readmore’s Hallmark and Apple Tree Gallery.

This year’s Rockin’ River Duck Drop is sponsored by Park National Bank, Ticon Paving, Miami Valley Steel Service, Evenflo, A.M. Leonard, Palmer Bolt & Supply Co., and Lillicrap Mulch and Timber sales.