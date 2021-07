The streets of Careful Corners were busy with both foot and Big Wheel traffic this week at Springcreek Elementary School as Piqua Police Department, Piqua Fire Department, and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office hosted the week-long program for Piqua kindergarten students. Nearly 50 students took part in the program that was held at Springcreek School.

Piqua Firefighter Drew Maas shows Zoey Fledderman, 6, how a fire hose line during Careful Corners week for Piqua City Schools.