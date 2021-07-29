Religion briefs

Piqua-Trinity Church services continue

PIQUA — Trinity Church welcomes visitors at 11 a.m. Sunday morning. You can connect with Trinity Church online at www.trinitychurchpiqua.com, or on Facebook. The church is located at 622 Gordon St., Piqua. Call 937-606-2650 for more information.

True Life services, in person or online

TROY — Join True Life Community Church this Sunday for their sermon series.

A Time to Pray will be held each Sunday at 9 a.m. on the TLC campus. Join us as we pray for our church family and the local community.

You are always welcome; Sunday worship service starts at 10 a.m. You can also livestream this service on Facebook. Please join us as we stand together in worship.

Connect with TLC online at www.tlctroy.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call 937-332-0041 for more information.

First Lutheran holds services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA-Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, and can be contacted at 937-335-2323 or office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org. Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

VBS announced

LUDLOW FALLS — Grace Baptist Church, 2500 OH-48, will host a vacation bible school themed “Big Fish Bay — Hooked on God’s Mercy” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6. Children 4 years old through the sixth grade are welcome to attend.

Free Library available

TROY — A Little Free Library is located at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy.

The Little Free Library is a small wooden box filled with books with the concept of “take a book, return a book” book exchange. Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share, and the library functions on the honor system.

One of Trinity’s members, Mary Siegel, brought the idea to the church and is the primary caretaker or “Little Free Library Steward”. The steward is usually the person who put up the library. The steward takes care of basic maintenance like keeping the library clean and inviting, but it is up to everyone who uses the library to keep it stocked with good books.

Trinity’s Little Free Library is now in in place at the northeast corner of the front parking lot and is registered with a charter number, which adds the library to the world map of libraries.

Food for Children program announced

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church is starting its seventh annual Food for Children program.

This is a summer lunch program designed for children 2 to 17 years of age. Children under the age of 4 must be accompanied by an adult. Each week the child will receive a meal at the park along with fun faith-based activities. All children in need will receive a bag of grocery items to take home for the rest of the week. Only children who attend will receive a grocery bag for that week.

This program is serving the Covington School District. Therefore, proof of address (utility bill, etc.) must be provided to register. Preregistration is preferred and available at church office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be on-site registration available.