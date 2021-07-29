Motown Sounds of Touch Concert set for Aug. 7

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — On Saturday, Aug. 7, the Motown Sounds of Touch will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Treasure Island Park. This concert is presented by the city of Troy, in conjunction with the city’s Human Relations Commission.

The Motown Sounds of Touch, an “old school” tribute band, performs hits by the Four Tops, Earth Wind & Fire, Marvin Gaye, the O’Jays, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, the Commodores and many more. They’ve performed at the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, on the NBC TV show The Winner Is, and in venues across the country.

All concerts at Treasure Island Park are free and open to the public. Alcohol sales will be available, and Kona Ice and Buckeye Burger will be on site. Additional information is available at www.troyohio.gov/treasureisland.