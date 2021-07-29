Area briefs

Piqua City Commission to hold open forum

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission has scheduled an Open Forum/Town Hall Meeting to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the gazebo located on the square in Downtown Piqua.

Support group meeting planned

ST. HENRY — Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers will hold their next meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, from 6:30-8 pm.

The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the R & R Fabrications, Inc. meeting room located at 601 E. Washington Street in St. Henry. The entrance is on the west side of the R & R Fabrications building, off of Linn St. In August, the group will be having a game night.

In addition to monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In August, the group will be going out to eat at the Town Tavern in Chickasaw. For more information, please call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com. New members are always welcome.

Tooth Fairy Tales to be held in Troy

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. for Tooth Fairy Tales presented by Traveling Smiles, of the Miami County Dental Clinic. Enjoy a visit from a special guest with wings as they learn how to keep teeth strong and healthy. She will be teaching about proper brushing, flossing, and the best foods to eat to protect teeth. For children of all ages. No registration is required for this program.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 121 or visit its website, www.tmcpl.org.

Storybook Trail Activities planned

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library at Brukner Park, located behind the Troy-Miami County Public Library, to enjoy a Storybook Trail and Activities on Saturdays, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Bring the family for a self-led outdoor storybook walk in the park behind the library. A different storybook trail will be offered each week by the Miami County Parks Department. Take home an activity to continue your fun. Get information about how to borrow an explorer’s backpack, read and explore on your own, and collect prizes. No registration is required.

