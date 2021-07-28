Downtown Tipp City’s August Community Night set for Aug. 6

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Downtown Tipp City’s August Community Night will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, at Second and Main streets. The evening of free music will begin at 6 p.m. with pianist Scott Oglesbee followed by the Tom Daugherty Orchestra and swing dancers at 7:30 p.m.

Opening for the orchestra is well known pianist Scott Oglesbee from Piqua. Oglesbee has been performing in the Miami Valley for over 50 years. Along with his wife Kim, they stay busy providing music for weddings, ceremonies, and many other events. In addition, they tune, repair, and bring old pianos back to life. According to Oglesbee, “If you love piano, life is grand.”

When it comes to tribute bands, no one reproduces the sound of the Big Band era better than the Tom Daugherty Orchestra. Under the direction of Tom Pfrogner, the band features the original arrangements exactly as recorded of Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Frank Sinatra, and the Great American Songbook. Over the years their performances along with the swing dancers make this night a highlight of the Community Night season.

The Community Night tradition of bringing the community together through music is in it’s 29th season and held the first Friday of each month June through September. Bring your lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. For more information, call 937-667-3696.