Catholic Social Services fundraiser to be held Aug. 21

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — A Celebration of Caring, a fundraising event benefiting the northern area services of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Round Barn at Orrmont Farm at 150 Fox Drive in Piqua. Proceeds support counseling and parenting programs in Miami, Shelby, Darke, Auglaize, and Mercer counties.

Admission to the event is $50 per person and includes reserved table seating, open bar (beer and wine), dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, and raffle items.

Father John Tonkin will celebrate an outdoor Catholic Mass at 5 p.m. on the grounds for those who are interested. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the evening’s festivities. Dinner stations, catered by Mrs. Bs of Pleasant Hill, will be open from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Attendees will dance the night away to the sounds of Brass Tracks from 7-10 p.m. Based in Dayton, Brass Tracks is a nine-piece, jazz-funk band that plays the high-energy music of Chicago, Earth Wind and Fire, Stevie Wonder, Blood Sweat and Tears, and others.

The 12 silent auction packages themed by months include tickets to Catholic Social Services’ November Jazz Party, golf outings, UD and OSU tickets, a fishing package on Lake Erie, and more. There are also raffle items that include wine, lottery tickets, and baskets of goodies.

Sponsorship opportunities for the event include signage and program recognition. There are four sponsorship levels: Champion ($5,000), Partner ($2,500), Supporter ($1,000), and Believer ($500).

Celebration of Caring helps guarantee continued success of CSSMV services in the Northern Miami Valley. Your support of this event could help counsel a teen facing problems at school, give a person coping with depression a chance to work through problems, or provide companionship for an isolated senior or caregiver. The impact of CSSMV services is far-reaching and may just touch a family member, friend, or neighbor.

To register to attend, become a sponsor, or make a donation, go to www.cssmv.org/Events and find the Celebration of Caring tab. For more information, contact Elaine Schweller-Snyder, Northern Counties Marketing and Development Coordinator, at (937) 498-4593 ext. 1141 or snydere@cssmv.org.