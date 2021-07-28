Area briefs

Special meeting to be held

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 29, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers. They will be voting on a resolution and holding an executive session.

Patrol enters nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. From July 20 to Aug. 3, visit the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Facebook page and click the link in any of its contest posts, or visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021, to cast your vote for Ohio for the best looking state agency cruiser photo.

When visiting the SurveyMonkey website, scroll to the bottom of the page and select Ohio from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be updated on the AAST’s Facebook page daily. The photo receiving the most votes will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2022 wall calendar.

Please help vote the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the best looking cruiser. Vote anytime from July 20 to Aug. 3 at 12 p.m. Visit the Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OhioStateHighwayPatrol.

Vegas-style party planned

TROY — Join StoryPoint Troy for an Old Vegas Pool Party. They will be celebrating in style with 40’s attire, flapper dresses, pearl boas, and zoot suits to party like Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor. Bring your swimsuit and towel for some fun in the sun, if you are planning to play in the water.

StoryPoint will have water tunnels, pools and games for the kid at heart. Along with areas to play casino games for anyone who wants to place their bets. There will be a silent auction that all proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

They will also have and large spread of great food and drinks, and they will be offering tours of the community during this event.

The event will be held at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Dr. in Troy, on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 4-7 p.m.

Please RSVP to (937)440-3600 or kosting@storypoint.com by Aug. 2 to let them know you’re coming.

Tooth Fairy Tales planned

PLEASANT HILL — Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. for Tooth Fairy Tales presented by Traveling Smiles, of the Miami County Dental Clinic. Enjoy a visit from a special guest with wings as we learn how to keep our teeth strong and healthy! She will be teaching about proper brushing, flossing, and the best foods to eat to protect teeth. For children of all ages. No registration is required for this program.

Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 North Main Street in Pleasant Hill. For more information, call the library at 937-676-2731 or visit the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s website, www.tmcpl.org.

Eager Readers Book Club to be held

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for a book discussion at the library on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m. The book for the month is “Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane. Copies of the book are available at the library or downloadable as an eBook or eAudiobook through the Digital Downloads collection using Overdrive and Libby on your favorite device. No registration is required for this program.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117 or visit its website, www.tmcpl.org.