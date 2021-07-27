Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 22

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to a three-vehicle injury accident in the area of South Market and East Franklin streets at 5:01 p.m. The party at fault was cited for failure to maintain assured cleared distance ahead.

FOUND: A bicycle was found in the area of Floral Avenue and East Canal Street between 6-7:37 p.m.

July 23

CHILD ENDANGERMENT: An officer responded to a report of a six-year-old child riding a big wheel in and out of the street at 10:06 a.m. The child was located. The mother was cited for child endangerment.

FOUND: A bicycle was found on the 700 block of Staunton Road at 11:44 a.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the 1800 block of West Main Street at 1:03 p.m.

SEARCH WARRANT: A search warrant was executed on the 1200 block of North Dorset Road at 2:11 p.m. Numerous subjects were located and charged for drug offenses. Drugs and paraphernalia were seized from the scene. One adult female was incarcerated for possession of drugs.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer responded to the 900 block of of Jefferson Street in reference to an animal complaint at 2:49 p.m. Upon further investigation, one female was charged with dog running at large, annual dog registration, and for not having the anti-rabies vaccine. Case is closed.

ACCIDENT: An accident was reported on the 2500 block of West Main Street at 5:10 p.m.

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to a theft complaint at Walmart at 7:57 p.m. Officers are investigating.

July 24

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of State Route 718 and Washington Road at 12:15 a.m. The driver was charged with failure to control.

OVI: An officer initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of East Staunton Road and Maplecrest Drive at 3:04 a.m. The driver was arrested and cited for OVI and marked lanes.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to a criminal damaging complaint on the 900 block of Jefferson Street. It occurred sometime overnight between July 23-24. Two vehicles had their tires slashed. A report was taken.

THEFT: An officer responded to Walmart on a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:08 a.m. Subject went into Walmart at 11:08 a.m., and at 11:24 a.m., the Honda Odyssey was seen on camera being driven away to the west. Information on the vehicle was obtained and passed on to dispatch. A BOLO was issued for the vehicle, and it has been entered in as stolen.

HARASSMENT: An officer was dispatched to a telephone harassment complaint at noon. Both parties were warned for telecommunications harassment.

STOLEN PROPERTY: A vehicle that had been abandoned at KFC between July 22-24 was found to have been reported stolen. The vehicle was towed, and the owner was contacted.

July 25

TRESPASSING: An officer observed a trespassing complaint on East Canal Street at 7:20 a.m. A subject was arrested.

HIT SKIP: An officer was dispatched to Wishy Washy Car Wash in reference to a hit/skip accident at 1:10 p.m. The suspect is unknown at this time. This case remains active.

ACCIDENT: An accident the resulted in injuries was reported on the 800 block of McKaig Avenue at 4:17 p.m.

TRESPASSING: An officer responded to a trespassing complaint at Walmart at 7:05 p.m. As a result, a subject was charged with criminal trespassing.

July 26

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer responded to the Budget Inn, 1330 Archer Dr., for a possible drug overdose complaint at 12:53 a.m. One male was transported by medic to Kettering Health’s Troy Hospital and later incarcerated on active warrants and local charges.