Troy City Council committees meet

By Sam Wildow

TROY — The Troy City Council committees met on Monday with the Community Partnerships Committee recommending to move forward with an agreement with the Pink Ribbon Girls for an event to be held on Oct. 8.

The Community Partnerships Committee provided a recommendation to the Troy City Council to move forward with authorizing Patrick Titterington, director of Public Service and Safety, to execute an agreement with Pink Ribbon Girls for an event to be held Oct. 8. The agreement will include the use of public property — the public square — for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, as well authorization for a notwithstanding ordinance for the event.

The Pink Ribbon Girls provide support to individuals and families suffering from breast cancer in a variety of ways. According to Titterington, the Pink Ribbon Girls have received permission for several years to hold an event on public property, including a concert on Prouty Plaza.

This year, they are asking for the stage to be placed on West Main Street near Short Street for a concert by Darryl Worley and a special lighting of the Miami County Courthouse. The event will also include a 5K run, as well as the sale and consumption of alcohol within a defined area on West Main Street between 6-11 p.m., with a last call at 10:30 p.m. The event would be cost neutral to the city, according to Titterington.

As part of this agreement, West Main Street would be closed between Short and South Cherry streets between 6-11 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Following that, the Finance Committee provided a recommendation to the council to move forward with awarding depository agreements for a five-year period, as recommended by City Auditor John Frigge. The current agreements expire Aug. 22.

The Ohio Revised Code requires the city auditor to advertise for the deposit of public funds every five years. According to Titterington, Frigge contacted local financial institutions, requesting their submittal of bank depository agreements for active, interim, and inactive city funds.

To provide the auditor with flexibility, the committee recommended all of the responding financial institutions be authorized to be depositories for active, interim, and inactive city funds, including U.S. Bank, Troy and First Financial Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Park National Bank, Minster Bank, and Greenville Federal. Titterington explained that Frigge primarily uses three or four banks to deposit city funds.

These items have not yet been approved the Troy City Council. The council’s next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 2 in council chambers at City Hall, located at 100 S. Market St.