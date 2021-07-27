Stouder Memorial Foundation awards grants

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI VALLEY — In the midst of a busy summer, the Stouder Memorial Foundation Advisory Committee convened to review submitted applications. Among the organizations awarded funds are Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation, Kettering Medical Center Foundation, and Upper Valley Medical Center Foundation.

Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation approached the committee in hopes of building on their 2020 grant for the Day Treatment Program. Since launching the Day Treatment program in December 2020, which encompasses a partial hospitalization program (PHP) along with an intensive outpatient program (IOP), Dayton Children’s has treated 193 patients.

In an effort to provide a holistic Day Treatment Program, Activity Therapy is used as an essential part. Activity Therapy utilizes a variety of activities including art, music, games, video, drama, movement, sports, crafts, dance, and relaxation techniques to enhance the physical and emotional well-being of Day Treatment patients. The $25,000 awarded by the Stouder Memorial Foundation will assist in covering the costs of the Activity Therapy Program.

Jolynn Scalice, a committee member and Troy City Schools counselor, offered, “Having a local patient and day treatment facility so close to home is a huge asset for the youth in our community. Prior to the implementation of the programs available at Dayton Children’s, our families may have to drive several hours to get support for their child. The staff at Dayton Children’s takes care of our youth while in their care, but also continues communication and support of families to ensure follow up care is obtained once the child is discharged.”

As technology and healthcare constantly evolve, Kettering Health’s Troy Hospital has identified one piece of equipment that will better help equip them to respond to patient needs. The Kettering Medical Center Foundation submitted a request for funding to help purchase a Faxitron at the Kettering Health’s Troy Hospital location, and in response, the Stouder Memorial Foundation Advisory Committee approved a grant in the amount of $20,000. The Faxitron will be placed in the Troy Hospital operating room and allow an increase in efficiencies for staff by reducing the length of time patients are under anesthesia. The image produced by this machine will tell the surgeon if they successfully excised the tissue in an area of interest, and they will be able to finish the surgery immediately.

Rounding out the final grant process, the Upper Valley Medical Center Foundation presented a plan to renovate and upgrade the level II special care nursery at Upper Valley Medical Center. The renovation plan includes building private rooms, redesigning the existing space to provide more room for families and the staff to care for the babies, creating a more functional nursing station space, and integrating the most up-to-date medical equipment, furnishings, and supplies available. The Stouder Memorial Foundation Advisory Committee provided assistance in the amount of $123,395 for this project.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation accepts grant requests from charitable organizations providing health care services in Miami County. Requests will be reviewed for 2021 by the Board of Trustees quarterly with the next deadline being Oct. 1, 2021. Grant applications are available online at www.thetroyfoundation.org/stoudermemorialfoundation. If you would like to assist the Stouder Memorial Foundation in furthering its mission and resources, you will also find a donation area on the link above. For more information please call (937)339-8935.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Troy Foundation. Stouder has a local volunteer board, which oversees the grant cycles and decides upon grant awards, while the Troy Foundation provides back office support.