Letter: Blythe family thanks sponsors, participants

To the Editor:

The “Christmas in July Fundraiser ” in memory of Staci Blythe occurred on Saturday, July 17. The start was delayed a half hour due to the rain we received over night. The first half was dry followed by a steady misty rain, but thanks to the good Lord we were able to get it in.

All the proceeds from this event provides Christmas gifts to local children along with children who are in Nationwide Childrens Hospital in Columbus receiving treatment at the James Cancer Hospital where Staci was also treated. The winning team consisted of Bill Dickey, Roger Massie, Austin Carney, and Kyle Mckinnis.

The Blythe family and all the kids want to thank the following supporters. The tournament sponsors were Greenview Calvary Tabernacle, Davis Meats, Dr. and Mrs. Scott Swabb D.O., Dr. Victor Kim D.D.S.

The hole sponsors were the Mohler family, Larry and Melodie Huffman, Chuck Beeman, in memory of William Barnhart, Bobby Phillis Family, Dr. Henry Berger D.D.S., The Moore Family, Primary Care Internists, John Mutzner, Vickie Wackler, Martin Finfrock, James Finfrock, Covington Dental Zachary Stueve D.D.S., LLC, Duh, Ash, Lewin, Quinn, Jason, Sheley, Taylor, and Charlotte Meyer, Jordan and Ashley Lear and Family, Brittany Diltz, Willy Hoffert, Brennan, Kate, Gray and Cole Randquist, Penny, Brian and Buddy Diltz, All For You Salon, Sherry Moore, Jarod Meyer, Alex Moore and Family, Cron Surveying, Tim and Dixie Davis, Dr. Scott Swabb D.O., Dr. Victor Kim D.D.S., Davis Meats, Phil and Karen Mc Fadden, Moore Funeral Home G.L. Contracting, Cantanzarite Family, the Reisert Family, Dr. Paul Kroger D.D.S., Marshalls Service and Carry out LLC, Aunt Pam, Aunt Jean Jean and Uncle Larry, Grandma Hughes, Lew and Q, mom, dad.

A special thanks goes to Kelly and the Stillwater Valley Golf Club for hosting this event and all the workers for helping make this event successful. We also want to thank all the golfers and volunteers who contribute to help put smiles on the children’s faces on Christmas because of this event. We want to thank the Miami Valley Today newspaper along with Alex Moore for all their effort in announcing this event. It would not be as successful without your help.

A heartfelt thanks goes to Staci’s brother and his family. Dusty is carrying on for Staci to help put smiles on unknown children on Christmas. The true winners of this event are the kids. On behalf of Staci, the Blythe Family and all the kids who will benefit from this event a heart filled Thank You and God Bless.

— The Blythe Family

Piqua