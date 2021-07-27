News Honing their skills By Michael Ullery - July 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Brothers Wyatt Black, 14, and Kael Black, 10, of Piqua compete in a game of archery “Tic-Tac-Toe” at Garbry Big Woods Archery Range on Monday during the Miami County Park District Intermediate Archery Course. Brothers Wyatt Black, 14, and Kael Black, 10, of Piqua compete in a game of archery “Tic-Tac-Toe” at Garbry Big Woods Archery Range on Monday during the Miami County Park District Intermediate Archery Course.