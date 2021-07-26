Rumpke issues reminders following recycling load fire

For the Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — A Rumpke recycling truck recently experienced a load fire Wednesday, July 21, causing the driver to empty the material into the Nashville United Church of Christ parking lot on West State Route 571 to allow fire fighters extinguish the flames.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck and took immediate and appropriate action, emptying the load into the church’s empty lot.

“While we aren’t certain of the cause, there were several flammable items discovered in the load including batteries and pool chemicals that could have been the culprit,” said Noel Moomey, operations manager, Rumpke. “Across the company, we continue to see our trucks catch fire from customers placing potentially flammable items into recycling and trash containers.”

Some of the biggest issues are batteries, propane tanks and full aerosol cans.

“Placing these types of materials into the trash and recycling has potentially hazardous results for our employees, equipment and the motoring public,” Moomey said.

Moomey added that none of these items are accepted in Rumpke’s trash or recycling programs.

“The proper way to dispose of these materials, especially batteries, depends on where you live. The best resource is your local solid waste district.”

Rumpke accepts the following items for recycling in its residential, community drop box and commercial programs:

• Plastic bottles, jugs and tubs (please empty, flatten and reattach the lid)

• Cartons

• Glass bottles and jars (any color)

• Aluminum and steel cans

• Empty aerosol cans (with lids and tips removed)

• Paperboard (cereal boxes, 12-pack containers, etc.)

• Cardboard

Rumpke also accepts a variety of paper products, including: office paper, newspaper, magazines, junk mail and envelopes (with or without windows), telephone books, and paper grocery bags.

Rumpke keeps a list of recyclables on its website at www.rumpke.com. Rumpke also encourages customers to tour its recycling facility to learn more about the recycling process. For tour information, email tours@rumpke.com.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling has been committed to keeping neighborhoods and businesses clean and green since 1932 by providing environmentally friendly waste disposal solutions, including residential, commercial and recycling service. Rumpke is one of the nation’s largest privately owned residential and commercial waste and recycling firms, providing service to areas of Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.rumpke.com.