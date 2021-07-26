Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 20

ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy was dispatched to East Haskett Lane and West Haskett Lane for a dog bite complaint at 9:51 a.m. The reporting party did not want the dog’s owner charged with anything, they just wanted to report the incident in case it happens again in the future. The owner was advised that the dog is required to be quarantined for a minimum of 10 days.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint to the 100 block of East Elm Street in Bradford at 12:21 p.m. The reporting party advised two minibikes were stolen. There are no leads or suspects at this time.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: A deputy responded to the 7600 block of South County Road 25-A in Ginghamsburg in reference to a subject taking the reporting party’s car and not returning it at 9:24 p.m. The subject will be charged.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 900 block of Shoop Road in Monroe Township in reference to a theft complaint at 10:15 p.m. The missing property was located and had not been stolen. A male subject was picked up on a warrant out of Montgomery County.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to an accident without injuries that occurred in the area of Fenner Road and South Forest Hill Road in Concord Township at 10:44 p.m. Upon an investigation, it was discovered the driver of the unit at fault had an active warrant out of Alabama. The driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead, arrested on the out of state warrant, and transported to the Miami County Jail without incident. This case is closed.

July 21

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of West State Route 185 and State Route 721 in Newberry Township at 3:55 a.m.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to a trespassing complaint to Piqua Materials, 1750 W. Statler Road, at 7:58 a.m. The reporting party advised he believed someone was living on the property in a tent. After further investigation, one male and one female were warned for criminal trespass. This case is closed.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of Stillwell and Eldean roads in Concord Township at 11:22 a.m.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy made contact with a female over the phone at 12:45 p.m. She advised while delivering mail, she was bit by two large dogs on the 10000 block of Frankman Road. This case is pending further investigation.

ASSAULT: Deputies responded to the area of North County Road 25-A and Snodgrass Road in Piqua in reference to an assault at 11:05 p.m. The complainants advised they had witnessed a male assaulting a female on the roadside. The male suspect left the area in a vehicle, and the female victim fled on foot.

July 22

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to meet with a caller concerning identity fraud at 10:21 a.m. The deputy received documentation as evidence of unknown persons fraudulently opening accounts in her name. The theft of her identity occurred in 2014. This matter is pending.

THEFT: A deputy made contact with a male over the phone in reference to a theft complaint that occurred on the 10000 block of Covington Bradford Road in Newberry Township at 12:47 p.m. He advised he believes a known subject may have stolen two packages that were supposed to have been delivered to the residence. This case is pending.

THEFT: There was a theft complaint made on the 5100 block of Worley Road in Monroe Township at 2:30 p.m.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to an assist squad call at 6 p.m. After an investigation, one male was charged with disorderly conduct, and one male was charged with assault.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of West State Route 41 and Myers Road in Newton Township at 10:05 p.m.

DISTURBANCE: Deputies responded to the Vault, 761 N. County Road 25-A, on a disturbance at 11:07 p.m. After further investigation, it was found to be a disorderly subject who was causing problems in the bar.

July 23

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant requested extra area checks on the 400 block of East Ginghamsburg Road in Tipp City. The complainant reported an unknown male subject arriving on her property in a white Dodge ram truck, ringing the doorbell, and walking around the property before leaving.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy stopped a vehicle for a speed violation on South Stanfield Drive in Troy at 6:24 p.m. Upon further investigation, the deputy could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. The driver admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. The marijuana and paraphernalia were seized, and the driver was given a warning for speed and the marijuana.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 100 block of Trader Court in Concord Township on a trespassing complaint at 7:59 p.m. One male was given a ride away from the property.

July 24

SUSPICIOUS: There was a suspicious person complaint on the 9100 block of Covington Gettysburg Road in Newberry Township at 12:57 a.m. Subsequently, a female was located sitting in the driver seat of her vehicle and was found to be in possession of a white crystal substance, which was suspected to be methamphetamine. She was also in possession of a used syringe. The white crystal substance will be sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory for confirmation analysis.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Singer Road in reference to a suspicious complaint at 1:01 a.m. A male was reported to be preventing a female from leaving the residence. The female subsequently left with friends and did not wish to pursue anything further.

OVI: A deputy stopped a vehicle for several lane violations in the area of Experiment Farm and Eldean roads in Concord Township at 3:06 a.m. After further investigation, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for OVI.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to Dollar General, 9063 State Route 201 in Bethel Township, for a theft complaint at 10:11 a.m. It was reported that two black males entered the store and filled up two shopping carts with Gain and Tide laundry detergent. The two males exited the store through the emergency exits on the back side of the store. The suspects fled in a white SUV in an unknown direction. This case is pending.

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched to the 6500 block of State Route 202 for a burglary in progress at 11:46 a.m. After further investigation, one suspect was located and warned for criminal trespassing. The second suspect fled and was not located. This case is pending.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A deputy spoke with an individual over the phone in reference to a telecommunications harassment complaint on North Main Street in Laura at 3:09 p.m. After further investigation, both parties involved were warned for trespassing and telecommunications harassment. This case is closed with no charges.

ACCIDENT: An accident that resulted in injuries was reported in the area of North County Road 25-A and Farrington Road in Washington Township at approximately 7 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. The first vehicle was traveling eastbound on Farrington and reportedly ran a red light, striking a vehicle traveling southbound on North County Road 25-A. Another car traveling northbound on North County Road 25-A then struck those vehicles. Four people were injured in the crash, and one person with non-life-threatening injuries was transported by CareFlight to the Miami Valley Hospital.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to a suspicious complaint on the 800 block of Todd Court in Monroe Township at 9:16 p.m. The homeowner advised an unknown male subject was lying in his yard. It was later determined the male subject was diabetic and had wandered to the area in his truck. The male subject was transported by Tipp City EMS, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.