Lucky Lemonade Concert to be held at Hayner featuring Alyssa and Tyler Hanson

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Lucky Lemonade Concert series will continue at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center with Alyssa and Tyler Hanson on Tuesday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Alyssa Hanson is very involved in the Dayton music scene. At one time, she was the host of Mick Montgomery’s “Musician’s Co-op.” You will find her performing throughout the area at places like Yellow Cab, Dayton Music Fest, Piqua Arts Council and Moeller Brew Barn. A classically trained vocalist, she studied at Lee University in Tennessee. Eventually she made her way to Nashville and developed her own soulful-folk style with a bit of Broadway around the edges. She was co-writer and lead singer for ​Red In The Water on the album, “Chasing Change” in 2017.

Alyssa will be performing with her brother Tyler Hanson for Hayner’s final Lucky Lemonade Concert of the season on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Tyler will join her on vocals and guitar.

Hayner will be accepting 40 reservations for this concert. ​In addition to 40 reserved seats, ​there will be 60 additional first-come, first-served seats at each concert. If you are one of the 40 people that made a reservation previously, please bring your ticket. The concert will be recorded and shared for later viewing. Get your free tickets at: www.TroyHayner.org/lucky-lemonade. Please watch Hayner’s website for news and updates.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner Events, please call 339-0457 or visit its website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.