Area briefs

Open house canceled

FLETCHER — Alma Stahl of Fletcher will be turning 100 years old this month. An open house to celebrate Stahl’s birthday, previously scheduled for July 30 at Fletcher United Methodist Church, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Roads closed

MIAMI COUNTY — Horseshoe Bend Road will be closed between State Route 48 and Greenlee Road starting on Monday at noon through Friday, July 30, for a culvert replacement.

Palmer Road will be closed between U.S. 40 and Singer Road on Monday through Friday, July 30, for a culvert replacement.

Special meeting planned

TROY — The Troy Board of Education will host a special meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 29, in the Troy BOE office conference room. An Expedited Local Partnership with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and personnel items will be on the agenda.

Artist open house planned

TROY — The community is invited to attend the Brukner Nature Center’s Summer Artist Open House featuring photography by Becca Mathews, an environmental educator currently working and residing in Columbus, on Friday, July 30 from 6-8:30 p.m. The center will have the Interpretive Building open for guests to explore while also getting the opportunity to speak with Mathews. The exhibit will be on display at the center through Sept. 19.

The Brukner Nature Center is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Troy. For more information, it can be contacted at (937) 698-6493.

Book discussion to be held

WEST MILTON — On Thursday, Aug. 19 at noon, join Kim at the Milton-Union Public Library for a casual book discussion over “The Wife Between Us” by Greer Hendricks. Books are available in the library, through the Ohio Digital Library and HOOPLA. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information. The library is located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton.

BINGO for Books set

WEST MILTON – BINGO for Books will be held at the Milton-Union Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Join Staci for an evening of BINGO and fun! Prizes will be awarded for each round. Registration is required. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.