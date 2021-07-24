UVCC announces new welding fabrication program

PIQUA — The Adult Division of Upper Valley Career Center has launched a new Welding Fabrication and Allied Processes program in an effort to enhance the skills of the local workforce and meet the high demand for welders in the manufacturing region.

Welding is a versatile career path and offers a wide variety of job opportunities as well as the ability to specialize and receive advanced certifications. Current demand for welders is very high, and is expected to grow by another 6% over the next 10 years, according to the Ohio Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Classes through UVCC’s adult division can be taken as a full 600-hour program which is completed in nine months, or students can elect to take only specific modules of that program to work on individual skills and earn microcredentials.

Enrollment is currently underway for the evening classes that will begin in September. Classes will be held at the Adult Technology Center of Upper Valley Career Center at 8901 Looney Road in Piqua. For more information, or to enroll, visit www.uppervalleycc.org or call 937-778-1980.